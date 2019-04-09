Blac Chyna Shows Off Killer Curves in Bathing Suit Snap

Blac Chyna is more than ready for the change of weather.

The former reality star, 30, shared a series of photos on her Instagram page on Monday. In her posts, Chyna is donning a white bathing suit that shows off her curves and flaunts her booty. She also shows off her many tattoos on her thighs and white sunglasses as her blonde tresses flow in the wind. The mother of two shared five photos of her insane beach body with her 15.2 million followers.

“People will stare. Make it worth their while…. Byeeeeeeeeeeee,” the former Rob & Chyna star captioned in one snap.

The photos, which seem to have taken place in a yard, earned the model hundreds of likes from her fans. Many praised the star for her body and inquired about what she does to stay fit.

“Masterpiece,” one follower wrote.

“Everything on point,” another follower commented, followed by heart emojis.

The Lashed Cosmetics CEO is no stranger to showing off her curves on social media. The mom of two shared snaps last weekend of her rocking a snakeskin, plunging dress with loose blonde curls. That same weekend, she sported a sparkly, white jumpsuit that hugged her curves as she kneeled on a matching leather couch. The influencer’s snaps come weeks after she reportedly decided to clear the air with her baby daddy Rob Kardashian.

The Inquisitr reported that the formerly engaged couple settled that Kardashian, 32, would no longer have to pay his daughter Dream’s mom child support. The two exes currently share custody of their 2-year-old daughter, though E! News reports that Kardashian will keep Dream most of the time, according to sources. E! also reports that as of November 2018, Kardashian was paying Chyna $20,000 in child support and “could no longer afford” his expenses. Both Chyna and Kardashian have reportedly agreed to split the costs of Dream’s care evenly, including medical and education costs.

Kardashian and Chyna also took to Twitter to confirm with their fans that they no longer have any beef between them. In February, after reports circulated that Chyna was suing the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kardashian took to his account to quickly debunk the rumors.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Kardashian tweeted, per E! News.

Chyna then shared similar sentiments on her Twitter account. The video vixen said that her baby daddy is a “wonderful father” to their daughter and the pair is free of drama.