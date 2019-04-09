‘Maxim’ Model Elizabeth Turner Stuns In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Maxim model Elizabeth Turner recently posted a new bikini picture on Instagram and completely mesmerized her 904,000-plus followers.

In the snap, the 23-year-old hottie was featured donning a very sexy black bikini which allowed her to flaunt her enviable cleavage — a move that set pulses racing. And that’s not all but the model also displayed her taut stomach and long, sexy legs as she posed for the picture while sitting on a beach to soak up some sun. In the caption, Elizabeth informed her fans that nothing makes her happier than being on the beach, adding that she loves Mother Nature.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Pacific Palisades, California — an affluent residential neighborhood tucked between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. In terms of her aesthetics, Elizabeth let her blonde tresses down and opted for a makeup-free look while she accessorized with a delicate gold pendant.

Within an hour of having been posted, Elizabeth’s picture racked up more than 17,000 likes and 160 comments which shows that fans are always eager to look at the model’s risque photographs. Commenting on the snap, one fan said that he would like to marry Elizabeth, while another one said that she is breathtakingly gorgeous.

Most of the commentators, however, opted for a more millennial style of expressing their admiration for the model and posted plenty of hearts, kiss and fire emojis on the pic instead of using words and sentences.

Prior to posting the current pic, Elizabeth stunned her fans by sharing a glamorous snap wherein she was featured wearing a tight, blue dress with spaghetti straps that allowed her to make quite a style statement. She wore a full face of makeup comprising some bronze shade of blusher and eyeshadow and opted for a light pink gloss to accentuate her lips. She also wore lots of mascara to accentuate her beautiful, blue eyes.

The model accessorized with some gold drop earrings and held a strand of her hair in her hands and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. The picture became an instant hit so much so that it amassed more than 50,000 likes and 700-plus comments as of the writing of this piece. Per the geotag, the picture was captured at the Los Angeles International Airport but Liz did not specify in the caption as to where was she flying.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the flaxen-haired model revealed that she started modeling while she was in high school and her pictures appeared in famous magazines, including Teen Vogue and Seventeen.