Wild ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan Theory Suggests There’s A Secret Episode In Season 8

Could HBO trick fans into believing that the Night King succeeds in taking over Westeros?

Ever since the announcement was made that the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones would be truncated with only six episodes, fans have been lamenting the fact that their favorite epic fantasy series only has a few hours left. However, a new Game of Thrones theory suggests that maybe viewers will get more than HBO is letting on regarding airtime.

This theory also sees the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) victorious. However, while the prospect of the Night King taking ownership of Westeros is devastating, it might actually be a ruse in order to make viewers think the series has ended.

According to the wild theory found on Reddit, HBO could be planning to slight fans by making it appear like every character that viewers love has succumbed to the Night King in Episode 6 of Game of Thrones Season 8, just like it appears in the latest released poster for the final season. This poster shows all the main characters lying in the snow, apparently dead. The latest trailer also shows a Winterfell which is devoid of life and showing what appears to be evidence of a battle, something fans know is coming in the final season of Game of Thrones. As such, it appears that HBO is already preparing fans for the worst possible outcome.

However, viewers know what usually happens when it appears a character is about to die in a trailer for an upcoming episode or season of their favorite TV series. But what if HBO really did make it appear as if everyone had died and the Night King was victorious in the final episode of their hit TV series?

“What we know for sure is this—season 8 has six episodes,” says Redditor dundermuckduck, who posted the latest Game of Thrones theory.

“They keep touting this around, making a big fuss about how ‘We know there’s only six episodes, but don’t worry they’re all feature-length episodes, it’ll be so amazing!'”

The Redditor then followed up with, “I think they’re lying.”

This Redditor believes that the Night King will be victorious against all that want to overcome him in the final episode. However, after Episode 6 has aired, and after everyone has come to the conclusion that this really is the way it ends in Westeros, HBO will release another episode — a surprise, or hidden episode — which will show the Night King finally defeated in Game of Thrones.

In order to achieve this, the theory also suggests that Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) will use his warging abilities to time travel.

“What I think the show writers are trying to do to us, is hide a secret Episode 7. An episode released a full week after the world (our world, not Westeros) is in ruins from a dismal, dreary ending. After all hope has been lost, after every GoT fan screams from the rafters at the top of their lungs how much they hate [George R. R. Martin] and this bloody fictional world, after we drag our heads and lifeless bodies around for a full week after the most mind-blowing series ending since The Sopranos… HBO will air the seventh and final episode. The episode where men rise and take back their world (perhaps with the help of a certain time-traveling warg??)”

While the Redditor admits that they have no further evidence to back this wild theory up, they do believe it would be more satisfying to end Game of Thrones with seven episodes in the final season, rather than just six. After all, the number seven has had some prominence in the series.

“Seven Kingdoms. The Seven Gods. The Faith of the Seven. Seven total books.”

Game of Thrones fans discussed the pros and cons of HBO releasing a bonus episode on Reddit, with some suggesting that HBO could plan a Game of Thrones documentary for the following week which would then turn out to be the bonus episode. One Redditor also pointed out that HBO has already scheduled a two-hour documentary for the Sunday night following Episode 6, according to Deadline. This means that the potential is there that a bonus seventh episode of Game of Thrones might actually fit into this timeslot.

However, as per usual with theories for Game of Thrones, fans will have to tune into upcoming episodes to find out the truth.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14.