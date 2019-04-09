Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Flaunts Her Insane Bikini Body In Sexy Beach Shot

Canadian Guess lingerie model Danielle Knudson has a loyal fan base on Instagram in large part due to her open, cheerful nature. However, she can turn everything upside down on command for a photographer, and her sultry, smoldering side is what she was displaying in her latest post.

On Tuesday, Knudson shared an incredible photo to her Instagram page. In this shot, Danielle is wearing a bikini and it appears that she’s lying on a beach in the sand.

Danielle is oozing with confidence in this photo as she looks right at the camera in a rather daring, intimate way. Knudson’s blonde tresses are cascading over her front shoulder in a messy, wind-blown style and she has one hand up to her cheek as she leans forward on her other elbow.

Knudson’s pose shows off her incredible figure and one’s eyes are most definitely drawn to her amazing abs, curvy derriere, and slender legs. As she often does, Danielle made sure to tag and credit the photographer as well as the hair and makeup artist and she added some hashtags about living the bikini life.

The 29-year-old Canadian has been keeping busy with some intriguing gigs in recent months. She was recently featured with a glam rock look for Glamour Bulgaria and she also was featured on three different cover versions of the January edition of L’Officiel Australia.

Other recent Instagram posts of Danielle’s show her at a photo shoot where she is wearing a sexy black set of lingerie and another shot shows her nude while she is lying on a bed, covering her breasts with her arms and a sheet. A teaser from a photo shoot that Knudson shared a few days ago shows off her fun side as she dons a unique bikini and a big smile.

In that Instagram post, Knudson is wearing strappy stiletto heels as she kicks up one leg and she holds a golf club as if she’s ready to putt. Danielle was wearing an adorable high-waisted bikini and large gold hoop earrings and it was a great combination of the Canadian model’s sexy and playful sides.

Danielle Knudson’s followers know that last year she threw herself into the process of trying to be a part of the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but she didn’t nab a spot. However, the Canadian lingerie model has been booking a lot of fabulous gigs lately and has been working consistently, and her fans are confident she’ll land some amazing opportunities like the Victoria’s Secret event soon.