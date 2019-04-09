Bebe Rexha Wants To Collab With Billie Eilish And Rosalia

Bebe Rexha has already penned herself some huge collaborations in the past, but that isn’t going to stop her from trying to bag herself some more, according to The List.

The “I’m A Mess” hitmaker recently told David Olshanetsky and co-host Naledi Dube on the Spotify Original podcast David’s Out For A Good Time that she would love to do something with Latin star Rosalia and teen sensation Billie Eilish.

“Rosalía, I’m obsessed with her, I think she’s a superstar,” she expressed.

“Her and Billie. I respect Rosalía a lot because I sent her a song that I wrote and I wanted to sing it to her and she was like, ‘Babe, this is a hit!’, but she wouldn’t cut it, she wants to be in the room and write with me,” she continued.

“She wants to be a part of the writing process from start to finish and I really respect her for that.”

Bebe’s list of collaborations is huge. In 2015, she teamed up with rapper G-Eazy on the smash “Me, Myself & I.” The single went 5x platinum in the U.S. and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 100 singles chart. That same year, she did a track with Nicki Minaj titled “No Broken Hearts.” The following year, her collaboration with Martin Garrix, “In the Name of Love,” became another worldwide smash.

Her biggest single to date is her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be,” which peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and Australia.

Other features include Louis Tomlinson, Lil Wayne, David Guetta, and Ne-Yo to name a few.

The Inquisitr covered a recent interview with Marie Claire Magazine where Bebe talks about having anxiety and shutting down industry men who say she is too old. In the same interview, she tells readers that she was stuck in a record deal for many years that left her very unhappy for a long time.

She is this month’s cover girl for the Music issue of Nylon Magazine. In the interview, she reveals that she dates people based on their energy and not gender. The Inquisitr reported the candid interview.

The Daily Mail noted that Rexha won Country Song of the Year for her huge collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” She took to Twitter to announce that her collaboration also earned her two Billboard Music Awards for Top Radio Song and Top Country Song. In 2018, she won Best New Artist at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

On Instagram, she has over 7.9 million followers, while on Twitter, she has over 1.3 million.