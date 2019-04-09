Instagram Model Cindy Kimberly Turns Heads As She Lays In Bed With Pal In Skimpy White Bikini

Instagram model Cindy Kimberly definitely knows how to get her 5 million-plus Instagram followers talking.

Last night, the black-haired beauty took to her Instagram page to share not one but two photos of herself and a friend on top of a white bed that is suspended between two trees. In the first image in the pair, Cindy lays sprawled out across the bed and puts one hand in her hair as her long, flowing locks fall to her side.

The 20-year-old’s smoking hot body on display in a barely-there white bikini that perfectly shows off her toned abs and legs. The top of the swimsuit, in particular, leaves little to the imagination as Cindy spills out of it. Her blonde-haired pal sits right next to her and wears a black-thonged bikini that also leaves little to nothing to the imagination.

The second photo in the set is very similar to the first with the two beautiful ladies once again laying in a green tree-filled backyard on a bed that is suspended in the air. This time, Cindy alters her pose just a bit as she leans her head back so her long locks fall behind her. Once again, her enviable abs are on display in the sultry photo and this time — her blonde friend looks into the camera as she strikes a pose.

So far, Cindy’s army of 5 million-plus followers has given the post a ton of love with over 361,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. While many followers took to the post the let Cindy and her friend know how amazing they look, countless others couldn’t help but gush over Cindy’s rocking hot body.

“Sup gorgeous I love you,” one follower commented.

“Ohhhhhhhh myyyyyyy gawwwwd this was my dream last night.”

“I really like Cindy’s slim body, all body types should be celebrated, all girls shouldn’t look the same,” another one of Cindy’s followers chimed in.

And this is not the first time in recent weeks that the 20-year-old has turned heads on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Kimberly wowed fans by posting a sexy photo of her full backside while she sported a sexy, black bikini. Like her most recent photo, that one earned the Instagram star ample amounts of attention with over 675,000 likes in addition to 2,800 comments.

As fans know, Cindy’s account gained widespread fame after Justin Bieber posted a picture of her and asked, “OMG, who is this!”