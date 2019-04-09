Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victoria Takes A Huge Gamble And Billy Faces A Past Demon

New spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that Victoria takes a huge gamble while Billy faces down his betting past.

In Vegas, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) tells Billy about the high stakes poker game and how Victor (Eric Braeden) has been meeting a mysterious man at the games. The man goes by the name of Spider, and she has no idea why Victor would travel to Sin City and big poker games to meet with him. However, she wants to buy into the game and try to find out, according to She Knows Soaps.

Billy (Jason Thompson) warns Victoria against it, and she decides to get Brandon (Mitch Eakins) to move the game to her suite. Of course, Billy isn’t going to leave even though he’s fallen off the wagon recently and gambled away his life. Brandon shows and balks at Billy being there, but Billy talks him into staying and playing with his money — this sounds dangerously close to betting, Billy.

Then, a blast from Billy’s recent past shows up, Sinead (Lira Kellerman). She insinuates that they go way back, but Billy is having none of what she’s buying. It seems like perhaps he truly is ready to move forward from his past and learn from is mistakes. Maybe Billy’s recent stint in rehab did him some good after last year’s intervention and the still mostly secret night with Summer (Hunter King) left him nearly broken.

There’s no doubt that Victoria is watching Billy with eagle eyes trying to see how he will handle the temptation of the high stakes poker game right in front of his face. After Billy’s clash with Sinead, she decides to beat Billy’s nemesis. Sinead believes she’ll take home Victoria’s trust fund, but Victoria ends up coming out on top in the end, and she and Billy celebrate with another passionate kissing session.

One thing doesn’t go Victoria’s way, though. Neither the elusive Spider nor Victor show up for the game, which is a surprise especially considering the fact that Victor left Genoa City and his wife Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) on urgent business. There’s a good chance that Victor figured out Victoria decided to host the poker game and stayed away on purpose to keep her from finding out his massive secret. Chances are, Victor is hiding something far more significant than his daughter suspects, and when she finds out, it could send shockwaves through her life as well as all of Genoa City.