Notoriously Private Couple Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Pack On PDA In Rare Outing In Los Angeles

Despite a slew of breakup rumors, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx still appear to be going strong.

As fans of the famous duo know, the couple is known for being incredibly tight-lipped about their relationship and they don’t speak publicly about one another. Not only that, but they’re rarely spotted in public together – with each one usually entering and exiting events they attend together separately. The two have been linked together for the past six years but have only been spotted out and about together a handful of times, including earlier this week.

Photos published by The Daily Mail show Katie and Jamie holding hands as they walked together in the Los Angeles area. Also spotted on the little outing was Foxx’s daughter, 25-year-old Corinne Foxx. In most of the images, Katie and Jamie remained inseparable, holding hands with every step they took. The pair also appeared to be all smiles and looked dressed to impress for their little outing.

Holmes wore her short, dark locks pulled back in a low ponytail along with a pair of skinny jeans and black and gold flats for the outing. She completed her look with a long, khaki-colored trench jacket that hits just below her knee. Foxx, on the other hand, looked a little bit more casual for the outing in a pair of black track pants along with a long-sleeved Nike dry-fit shirt.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes hold hands in a rare show of PDA on night out https://t.co/lSS8DK0rr3 pic.twitter.com/HXM2aw2NWH — Hot Gossip (@gossiptree) April 9, 2019

The actor also wore a backpack strung on his back and a pair of white sneakers. Like the famous couple, Corinne also looked happy as she walked beside her dad and Holmes. Just like Katie, she dressed it up a bit of the occasion, rocking a black shirt, skinny jeans, and a pair of black heeled boots.

According to the publication, the trio had a busy outing together, spending a few hours at the Westfield Century City Mall where they got a bite to eat and did a little bit of shopping. On their way out, they hit up Bacio di Latte for some dessert. Most recently, The Inquisitr reported that breakup rumors between Foxx and Holmes surfaced after the actor was reportedly heard saying that he was single.

“Jamie was on stage performing with a large line of women. While he was referring to married and single couples, he dropped the line, ‘I’m single.’ He got the party started right after the Oscar telecast ended. He was singing, dancing and bringing women up on stage,” a source dished.

Obviously, those rumors prove to be just rumors and Katie and Jamie are definitely still an item.