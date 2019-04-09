Kenya Moore Flaunts Sculpted Body In A Tight, Curve-Hugging Dress On Instagram

Kenya Moore is using her Instagram page to show off her insane post-partum figure.

In her latest Instagram post, Moore, 48, is rocking a tight black dress with a waist trainer, which, according to her caption, is from Jsculpt Fitness. The new mommy is posed in front of a gate with straight, black hair and silver hoop earrings as her accessory. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shows in her geotag that she’s at Paramount studios, which one fan speculated could be a hint that she’s returning to the Bravo show. However, many of Moore’s 1.6 million followers were more focused on the actress’ killer curves.

“Snap back game on point, just like we knew!” exclaimed one follower of the new mom, who gave birth to her first child, Brooklyn, in November 2018.

“You betta werk Mrs Daly! ” another follower chimed, followed by fire emojis.

Moore has been using her Instagram account to show off her bod after giving birth on numerous occasions. On Friday, April 5, the former Miss USA showed off her figure in a one-strap, red bodycon dress with tan heels. With her long tresses pulled back into a ponytail, Moore revealed that the look was for a taping of Steve. Fans gushed at Moore’s look in her comments, referring to her as a “Barbie” and “hot mama.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Moore, who left RHOA in 2018, ruffled a few feathers with her old cast members. The entrepreneur reportedly showed up uninvited to co-star Cynthia Bailey’s partnership with Seagram’s, which upset fellow cast member NeNe Leakes. Moore’s appearance reportedly caused chaos between Leakes and Bailey, which is set to air out on the show’s reunion.

Despite her television drama, the wife and mom has been quite lowkey in the last few months. Hollywood Life reports that Moore is currently enjoying “mom life” to baby Brooklyn. A source told the publication that the new mom is working hard to balance both her career and her family and her marriage to businessman Marc Daly is going strong since the pair welcomed their daughter into the world.

“Kenya is enjoying everything about motherhood and watching baby Brooklyn grow,” the source told Hollywood Life.