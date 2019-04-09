Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Slams Lori Loughlin’s Plea Bargain In College Admissions Scandal

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, held nothing back when giving her opinion on Full House actress Lori Loughlin’s recent plea bargain with federal prosecutors. Chapman took to Facebook to give her opinion on the most recent development, and shared that she feels the situation could have been handled better.

Chapman said that she understood that Loughlin felt strong-armed into coming forward with her plea, given that she was hit with additional charges. The Dog and Beth: On The Hunt starlet further stated that the courts had the opportunity to get creative with their sentencing — and that perhaps having Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, gift donations to students in need may have been a better option than putting them in prison.

“Personally I don’t want to pay for them to go to jail find another way to punish them putting them in jail solves nothing and will only cost us the taxpayers boatloads of money! Have them put ten other kids through college let’s get creative here,” Chapman stated.

Chapman also shared her thoughts on bail reform, and how the reform was supposed to judge the person based on the crime, not the size of their fortune. Loughlin, Huffman, and the other parents and coaches accused of bribing their children’s way into prestigious universities have certainly committed a crime in Chapman’s opinion, but they’re of no threat to the community at large.

“There are people getting out of jail for free with 50 arrests get lesser [sic] punishment than these folks just saying,” she added.

As The New York Times reported, Loughlin went in front of federal prosecutors in Boston on Tuesday, and the court brought additional charges –including money laundering — against the actress and the 15 others named in the suit. Of those charged, 13 will plead guilty, including Loughlin and fellow actress Felicity Huffman.

Additionally, Loughlin and the others will face charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and honest service mail fraud.

Though Loughlin is facing serious jail time, her professional career has already taken a hit. As The New York Times further revealed, the Hallmark Channel has already stopped production of some of the shows featuring the actress, and she has been pulled from any media, including promotional stills, for her well-received show When Calls the Heart.

Loughlin’s daughters have faced the repercussion of their parent’s actions as well, and the University of Southern California has put a hold on the academic accounts of each of the students involved in the scandal. Due to this, the students are unable to register for classes until the school takes further action — and the students in question agree to participate in a review of their case — as Elle shared.