Brie Larson’s Look In ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Clip Criticized For Being Too Make-Up Heavy

Captain Marvel broke box office records for any Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and got immensely positive reviews. The film was a tee-up to the character’s inclusion in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. After a few weeks since Captain Marvel’s release, audiences were finally able to see Marvel among the other Avengers in an Endgame clip, and they are not pleased. As reported by io9, fans are upset at how much make-up Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) sports in the Endgame scenes. Although, there is an explanation.

Brie Larson was announced as Captain Marvel years ago, immediately following her Oscar win for Best Actress. Audiences finally got to see her as the first female superhero within the MCU with her own movie when Captain Marvel released earlier this year. The film prepared audiences for Marvel returning to Earth and joining Earth’s mightiest heroes in their ultimate fight against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

The most recently released clip from Endgame, as The Inquisitr previously reported, features the best look at Larson as Marvel in the new movie. Fans are now criticizing the directors of Endgame for apparently showing Larson through the male gaze with a lot of make-up on her than she had on during her solo outing in her own movie.

Director Joe Russo speaks onstage during Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Global Junket Press Conference. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Fans on social media seem to be making the connection that Captain Marvel, directed by a man and a woman, showcased a true representation of a female character, while Avengers: Endgame, directed by two men, shows the character through the male gaze. Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo addressed this controversy during a press junket, as per io9.

“We empower them to have control over their characters because they need to be comfortable playing those characters. This was Brie’s first time playing the character ever,” Russo continued. “First day on set as the character ever. And those are the choices that she and her hair and makeup team made. I think as it approached the [Captain Marvel solo] film, [when] she started to think more about the character, she made other creative choices. But everyone should be given the right to have the freedom to make whatever creative choices they want to make. “

Larson confirmed during the same press junket for Avengers: Endgame, that her scenes in Endgame were indeed her first time portraying Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, prior to shooting any scenes for her Captain Marvel movie, even though that was released earlier.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will be seen again in Avengers: Endgame, releasing on April 26.