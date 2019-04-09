‘Pose’: FX’s Ballroom Drama From Ryan Murphy Gets Season 2 Release Date, Leaps 10 Years Ahead Of Last Season

Season 2 of FX’s hit show Pose will release on Sunday, June 9, at 9 p.m. EST.

The series sees Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck, and Janet Mock as producers, and tells the story of New York City’s underground ballroom scene in the 1980s.

According to Deadline, the series also delves into the rise of the Trump-era luxury universe — and the downtown social and literary scene. The first season of Pose saw the series cast a large number of trans actors. In fact, Pose had the largest number of trans performers in regular roles in television history, according to The A.V. Club. Season 2 was ordered shortly after its June of 2018 premiere, and the first season was critically acclaimed by many.

Season 1 of Pose starred Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside, and Angel Bismark Curiel. All are set to reprise their roles for the new season. Patti LuPone will guest star, with Sandra Bernhard being bumped up to series regular.

Earlier reports began to circulate that while Pose would include its original cast, it would have a different storyline — something similar to Murphy’s hit anthology series American Horror Story. Deadline reports that the premise of Season 1 will remain the same, but will make a jump into the 1990s. The jump reportedly is happening in order to show ballroom culture, which was historically launched by the LGBTQ community, go more mainstream. The A.V. Club also reports that the series will delve into the worsening HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1990s. Murphy talked writing about such heavy moments in history when the Pose cast appeared at PaleyFest on Saturday, April 6.

“One of the beautiful things about this show is that we can say it really did happen and we really do remember,” he said, per The Washington Blade. “We don’t have a large written history and archive. There have been so many deaths and so much that has been lost about this period. Writing about AIDS and HIV is such a powerful thing to do.”

Season 2 of Pose will also bring back producers Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sherry Marsh. Steven Canals and Silas Howard serve as co-executive producers, and Our Lady J and Erica Kay will also be part of the brass. While Season 1 was ordered for eight episodes, there’s no word on how long the new season of the FX series will be when it comes back this summer.