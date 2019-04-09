‘The Young And The Restless’ Actor Jordi Vilasuso Shares Sweet Message For On-Screen Wife

While things aren’t great for Rey and Mia on The Young and the Restless, actor Jordi Vilasuso sent a heartwarming message to his on-screen wife after she announced her departure from the show.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Noemi Gonzalez took to social media to share the news that she is leaving Genoa City as Mia. Gonzalez is the second in the Rosales family to exit, and her announcement came close on the heels of Jason Canela’s revelation that he will no longer portray Arturo.

Gonzalez’s on-screen husband, Rey portrayer Jordi Vilasuso took to Twitter to wish the actress well in her next adventures.

“Since the beginning, you’ve brought everything to your work on @YandR_CBS! You stepped up to the challenge of daytime TV and brought so much to the complex #MiaRosales from the get-go. Thank you for your talent and passion. You and Mia will be missed, but you’re a star and will continue to burn brighter!”

Their co-star Christian LeBlanc who plays Michael chimed in with a series of heart emojis. In the comments, a fan asked Vilasuso if he would leave soon, but the actor replied, “still here,” indicating that he is continuing in the role of the Genoa City police detective that Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) originally brought in and then fired after going rogue when it came to helping the coverup crew prove that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) was alive.

Currently, on the show, Mia is pregnant, but it’s unclear whether the baby’s father is Rey or Arturo. Rey is no longer willing to work on his marriage to Mia, and he has told her to leave his life. Mia wants Rey to help support the baby, but unless he can solve Lola’s (Sasha Calle) attack, he is out of a job right now. There’s just one problem, though. Mia attacked Lola thinking she was Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Rey knows it. Even though she cheated on him, Rey continues to protect Mia because of the baby.

Now, Rey has given Paul a false alibi for Mia. He told Paul that Mia was with Arturo the night of the attack, but Arturo doesn’t know that’s what Rey said, and Paul is trying to get in touch with Arturo as soon as possible to question him. It seems like Paul suspects Mia, and if Rey continues protecting her, he could find himself in deep trouble as well. All this drama is likely setting up Mia’s exit storyline.