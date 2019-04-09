Michelle Stafford Still Filming ‘General Hospital’ Scenes, Nina Seemingly Stays Through Nurses Ball

General Hospital spoilers have revealed that actress Michelle Stafford will soon be leaving the show, and the role she originated of Nina Reeves. While the show itself has yet to confirm this news, plenty of cast members have referenced the upcoming exit, and now fans are anxious to know exactly when they can expect to see Stafford leave GH.

As The Inquisitr shared previously, Stafford has quit General Hospital, and she is returning to The Young and the Restless — and the role of Phyllis. That means that Gina Tognoni is out at Y&R, and while Michelle hasn’t shared specifics about this switch, Gina has acknowledged the news.

Fans have been curious to learn whether or not Stafford has already wrapped up her time at General Hospital. Now, thanks to a couple of new social media posts, spoilers reveal that Michelle is still playing Nina for now.

The first good sign came as James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine) shared via Twitter on Tuesday that he was bringing donuts to the set. He quipped that since everybody has been working hard filming the upcoming Nurses Ball, he was bringing a treat for everyone.

One of Stuart’s followers tweeted that she hoped Stafford was still filming with him, and the actor simply replied, “Yes.” That was quite welcome news for those General Hospital fans who spotted the simple but revealing reply.

Filming GH’s Nurses Ball this week. Everybody working hard to look their absolute best. I’m bringing donuts. — James Patrick Stuart (@japastu) April 8, 2019

Stafford herself also took to social media to confirm that she is still portraying Nina. In her latest Instagram Stories, posted Tuesday morning, Michelle shared some video clips showing her singing in the car. She also noted that she was on her morning drive to the GH set.

The actress also showed her dressing room after her co-star delivered donuts, and fans will certainly miss the dynamic these two have developed with one another. These tidbits confirming that Nina will still be in the thick of things, with Michelle playing the role, through the upcoming Nurses Ball is big news. It syncs with a new Young and Restless-related tidbit.

The Inquisitr just shared that Tognoni has also addressed questions from fans, with some wondering how long she’ll continue to be seen as Phyllis on The Young and the Restless. Gina told fans that she would still be working on the Y&R set for a few more weeks, so she will likely appear on-air into the early part of the summer.

Walt Disney Television has teased General Hospital spoilers noting that the next Nurses Ball will begin to air on Thursday, May 16. This is the 25th anniversary for the annual event, and fans can surely expect some major twists and turns to honor the fan-favorite celebration. It looks likely that the anticipated reveal that Willow is actually Nina’s daughter will come out during the event — and viewers are anxious to know what the show will do next with the character of Nina.

So far, it has not been revealed whether General Hospital will recast the role of Nina, or simply send her out of town. If the reveal that Willow is Nina’s daughter does happen as fans expect, it would probably seem odd to then just have Nina disappear. There has been a lot of speculation about who might be brought in to play Nina going forward, and spoilers about the character’s fate should come out soon.

What will the show do with the character of Nina, and how will she be involved in the upcoming Nurses Ball? General Hospital spoilers will emerge to pin down the details soon, and this big casting change definitely has viewers buzzing.