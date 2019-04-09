Sara Gilbert Will Leave ‘The Talk’ At The End Of The Season

Sara Gilbert will depart The Talk at the end of the current season, E! News reports. Gilbert made the announcement at the end of Tuesday’s show.

After nine seasons with the CBS daytime talk show, the creator, host, and executive producer made a teary-eyed statement following the April 9 episode.

“This is hard to do and something…Something that I have been struggling with for a while…but I’ve decided it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of the season,” Gilbert said. “I obviously love it here, and like I said this was extremely difficult.”

The actress explained that she has several projects coming up on top of her acting duties on The Conners, which may become hard to balance.

“I think my life was slightly out of balance and I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like or time for myself,” the actress said of the last few months. “As I’ve continued on, I’ve started to develop more things to produce and I’m having opportunities to act, I’m just feeling like I don’t know how I’m going to do it all.”

Gilbert assured fans that she will return as a guest host from time to time, but she must drop something from her busy schedule, The Wrap reported. She thanked fans for “letting her into their homes” every day and noted that it has “been an honor” to be a part of The Talk for so long.

The Talk first aired in October 2010 with hosts Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, and Carrie Ann Inaba. The talk show has featured several celebrity guest hosts, musical performances, cooking segments, and how-to demonstrations as the hosts discussed popular culture and current events.

In addition to The Talk, Gilbert stars as Darlene Conner-Healy on The Conners. The series finished airing its first season on ABC in January and was recently renewed in March for a 13-episode second season. The Conners is a spinoff of the popular ’90s sitcom Roseanne, which was also revived for a short time in 2018.

Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of daytime programs at CBS, thanked Gilbert in her own statement following the announcement. She credited Gilbert’s “authenticity, compassion, quick wit and drive to succeed” with allowing the talk show to move forward for so long. In addition, McDaniel noted that Gilbert will always be family and is always welcome back at The Talk.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT on CBS.