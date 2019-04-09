Paul Rudd Finally Comments On The Weird Theory Of How Ant-Man Could Kill Thanos In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

It's a viable theory, but it's still really gross.

In just a little over two weeks, fans will finally have the chance to see how this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ends, with the imminent release of Avengers: Endgame. Everyone has a theory of who may die, or if Thanos will win, or how the heroes will persevere — but no one really knows. Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, has now spoken out about the absurd theory going around, one that has his character killing the ultimate villain in a very strange fashion.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans have come up with a very weird theory as to how the Avengers could destroy Thanos in Endgame. That theory has Ant-Man shrinking down to a minuscule size, crawling up into Thanos’ rectum, and returning to regular size once inside of the dastardly villain.

Gross, right?

While it is quite disgusting and odd to think of this theory, many fans are now feeling as if it is possible. On social media, these fans have raised the theory on many occasions — and wonder why it’s not something that the Avengers are even contemplating as a solution.

A couple of cast members have commented on the idea, deciding to give their two cents, but what about the actual thoughts of Ant-Man?

Marvel Studios

On Monday night, some of the cast members of Avengers: Endgame appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote their upcoming film. Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey Jr. were there — and shared stories from filming, and more.

At one point, Kimmel brings up the strange theory he found online, the one concerning Ant-Man shrinking down and crawling into Thanos’ rear end. As the YouTube clip shows, the cast members had heard of this theory. Kimmel wanted to know what Rudd thought about it, and if there’s a chance that Ant-Man will attempt the plan.

Kimmel asked Rudd if he had heard of the theory, and Rudd stayed rather quiet on it all.

“Yeah. Look… these lips are sealed.”

That question came about when the group was asked when might be a good time to take a bathroom break during the extremely lengthy Marvel movie. Kimmel tried to get some information out of them regarding what happens Avengers:Endgame, but the cast was reluctant to offer anything up.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019, and it is going to be one of the most important comic book movies to ever be released.