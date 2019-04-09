Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Celebrate 16 Years Of NBA At Star-Studded Miami Party

Dwyane Wade will play his final NBA basketball game after a 16-year career this week, and his closest friends are sending him out in style. On Monday evening, the Miami Heat point guard and his wife, Gabrielle Union, attended an epic bash at Prime 112 steakhouse in Miami Beach in celebration of Wade’s retirement. Famous rappers like Meek Mill and Rick Ross came together with basketball players Jimmy Butler and Chris Boch to honor their friend, according to TMZ.

Photos from the evening show guests dressed in all white as they posed in front of a shimmering silver backdrop. Wade arrived at the party wearing a white suit with a white collared shirt, while Union donned a tight-fitting, one-shouldered white dress. Signs posted around the steakhouse bore the phrase “One Last Dance” over the number 16.

Other family in attendance included Wade’s parents, Jolinda Wade and Dwyane Wade Sr.; Wade’s 11-year-old son Zion; and Wade’s sister Danielle Wade. In addition, friends Fat Joe, Lorena Cartagena, Tim Hardaway, Pat Riley, Bobby Metelus, Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, and Erik Spoelstra joined the fun.

Guests reportedly enjoyed champagne and personalized bottles of whiskey. In one photo, Wade held up a giant bottle of wine over his head, which he was given as a farewell gift. The party also included a crane machine filled with socks from Wade’s designer sock line.

The basketball player shared a photo from the party afterward on Instagram to give thanks. The image showed Wade smiling happily in his seat as he looked off camera.

“Thankful #OneLastDance,” he captioned the photo.

Wade will play his final game in Miami against the 76ers on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, the basketball star will travel to Brooklyn to play a game against the Nets.

The bash followed a weekend dedicated to Zion, who walked in an LGBTQ pride parade in Miami Beach, Entertainment Tonight reported. Union found herself on the sidelines of the parade to cheer on her stepson decked out in rainbow-colored clothing. Although Wade himself could not be there in person because of a game in Toronto, he did later share photos from the outing to voice support for his son from afar.

Some shots included Union and Zion standing atop a parade float, Zion hugging his siblings, and Union showing off her bright yellow “Wade” tank top.

“Zion had his own cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile, kid!” Wade captioned a photo of Zion’s entourage of at least 12 people, including Union, his 17-year-old brother Zaire, and Wade and Union’s 5-month-old daughter, Kaavia.