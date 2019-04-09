Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Trista Sutter Flaunts Amazing Bikini Body As Husband Ryan Shows Off Chiseled Abs

It's hard to believe the reality star is 46-years-old.

Trista Sutter may be 46-years-old but she certainly doesn’t look a day over 25!

The former Bachelorette star is currently vacationing in the Bahamas with husband Ryan Sutter, whom she met on the hit show. So far, Trista has shared a few photos from their tropical getaway, including one that really has fans buzzing. In the sexy snapshot, Sutter and her hubby stand in the crystal clear water in Exuma, Bahamas and appear to be having the time of their lives.

The two put their arms around each other for the photo op as they both show off their incredible beach bodies. Trista looks tanned and toned in a sexy, nude colored bikini that ties at the sides. The reality star looks absolutely stunning while she wears her long, blonde locks up in a top knot as well as a pair of purple reflective aviator sunglasses.

Like his wife, Ryan also puts his amazing body on display as he rocks a pair of multi-colored swim trunks with a flower pattern as well as a pair of black sunglasses on his face. The 44-year-old’s chiseled abs are fully on display in the image and he definitely appears to have been hitting the gym a lot lately.

The sweet yet sexy snapshot has already earned the pair a ton of attention with over 13,000 likes in addition to 170 plus comments. While some followers took to the post to gush over the couple’s rocking hot bodies, countless others simply wrote that they loved them on the show together.

“You two are a testament to true love,” one follower commented.

“So you guys were frozen in time when you met? You don’t age?!”

“Are kidding me Trista?! Did you really have 2 kids out of that sensational physique??!! My gosh!! Do you follow any type of strict diet and workout regimen,” another wrote.

And following the first post with her man by her side, Trista shared another bikini-clad photo for her army of Instagram followers but this time — a solo shot. In the picture-perfect image, Sutter walks away on the beach and the setting almost looks fake because it’s so beautiful. In this photo, Trista flaunts her amazing backside as she walks on the edge of the water.

Just like the first image, this one has also earned Trista a lot of accolades with over 4,000 likes as well as 45 comments and growing. Hopefully for the sake of her fans, Tristan will continue to wow her Instagram followers with more photos from her enviable getaway.