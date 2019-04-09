Barbara Palvin Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Shirt In Sexy Instagram Video For Djula Paris

Model Barbara Palvin turned up the heat for Djula, a Parisian jewelry brand. Palvin shared a campaign video with her fans on Instagram, which showed her looking as glamorous as ever. The video is set to upbeat electronic music, and shows Barbara going braless under an unbuttoned, denim shirt. The model strikes various poses, at one point facing her back to the camera and pulling the jacket off in a quick motion. This cuts to a closeup of Barbara laying on her side. Throughout the video, you can catch glimpses of the luxurious jewelry. This included multiple rings, and earring with a sunburst accent in the middle, along with a multi-layered necklace.

Many of the Djula jewelry pieces that Palvin wore in the video appear to be from their newest collection. One of the most eye-catching pieces that the model wore is arguably her large, hoop earrings with a sun-pattern floating in the middle. While most of the jewelry is listed online with prices, this is one of the few pieces that require you to inquire for the price. This might be because it’s already out of stock. It’s set with 4.62ct diamonds, and is definitely a show stopper.

In addition to the professional posts, Palvin also shared another photo of herself and boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse. The two are a much-loved couple in the modeling world, which explains why they got over two million likes for the picture. It showed the two dressed up for an occasion, with Dylan in the foreground and Palvin standing behind him. Dylan wore a blue suit, while Barbara wore a dress with her hair in a dramatic left part. Her lips popped thanks to her bright red lipstick with a tinge of pink. The captions also won fans over, however, as Sprouse wrote an honest assessment of what was going on when he posted the image.

“Hey guys it’s Dylan. Babs has tasked me to write a caption before we watch another episode so I’m just writing anything to get this over with. Please don’t judge me for this. I’m tired and lazy and just want to watch anime now. Insert witty quip here. Cheers”

Barbara previously opened up to W Magazine, recalling the earlier days of their relationship, saying, “There’s a little language barrier for me, so I was never good with texting or flirting. With Dylan, everything seemed so easy. We had the same interests, and jokes were hitting at the right spot, and he didn’t think I was disgusting or anything.”