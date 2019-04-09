Fitness Model Ana Cheri Flaunts Plunging Cleavage In Rainbow Noodles Instagram Post

Celebrities and noodles seem to go hand in hand. Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram for a noodle selfie. In 2018, Kim Kardashian’s high profile Japan trip showed fans a “nudles” post – Kim’s modesty was just about covered by a dangling udon noodle.

April 9 brings plenty of noodles (and plenty of cleavage).

Californian-born fitness model, Ana Cheri has updated her Instagram. An eye-popping pink dress with sheer-puff sleeves leaves little to the imagination, but something else is taking center stage. Cheri’s right hand is skillfully holding rainbow-colored noodles with a pair of chopsticks. The spaghetti-centric post provides even more color from a studded-pink restaurant booth, hot pink walls, and a yellow table.

There’s no room for interpretation here. With her eyes closed, Cheri is clearly enjoying her dish. She likewise appears to be sending love to her 12.1 million followers by blowing a kiss. The caption is less inclusive, though. It suggests that this girl “doesn’t share” her food. Still, it prompts fans to answer whether they’d be partial to the dish.

“So beautiful Careful. A minute on the lips forever on the hips :)”

One fan, perhaps unhelpfully, points toward the caloric nature of the dish. Another simply replies by calling the noodles “rainbow.” Amusingly, given that Ana has asked fans if they “would eat this,” one fan is replying with confusion – “you or the food?” they ask.

Nutrition is something that this girl knows. As a dedicated fitness fiend, Cheri’s lifestyle is as healthy as her Instagram following. Earlier this month, Cheri took to Instagram to share a recipe for protein cookies. Calling herself a “cookie monster” was humorous, but the dedication was evident. Cheri even listed the protein, fat, and carbohydrate content of the finished product.

As has become the standard with fitness models though, the bikini pictures are more popular than the food ones. While a skimpy outfit formed the basis for Ana’s April 7 update, the wellness mentality was nonetheless present. Ana is an ambassador for CBD brand Ignite. The Inquisitr covered Ana’s sensational Instagram update back in January 2019. With a fellow model joining her and a decidedly thong-centric wardrobe, the post proved immensely popular.

“Sometimes staying positive is the hardest thing to do, but it’s also the most important.”

Image-based as Ana’s account may be, it isn’t without its motivational quotes. Similar is seen from the likes of Khloe Kardashian – Khloe’s recent personal troubles seem to have prompted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to find inner peace, now, more than ever.

Much like Khloe, Ana is a gym rat. Her updates frequently come with a gym setting, and she’ll dress the part. As of April 9 though, it’s all about dressing up, noodles, and kisses.