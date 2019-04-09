Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reportedly Grow And Eat Their Own Vegetables At Their New Home

'I grew up with that farm-to-table dining before it was sweeping the nation.'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a vegetable garden at their new home, Frogmore Cottage, and the couple are reportedly enjoying a “farm-to-table” food tradition that goes back to Meghan’s childhood, The Daily Mail reports.

The Windsor family employ some of the best chefs in the world, and have access to the finest — and freshest — ingredients that Europe has to offer. But Harry and Meghan apparently prefer to get down & dirty, having installed a fruit, vegetable, and herb garden at their new digs. It’s not just a hobby; the pair plan to eat what they grow.

The “farm-to-table” approach to food, as it’s being called these days, is something of a new trend. More accurately, it may be construed as an old way of life that is becoming fashionable again. But it’s not a matter of trendiness for Meghan — the former Suits actress says that she and her family have been growing and eating their own food since she was a little girl back in L.A.

Back in 2013, long before she was on the path to becoming a member of British royalty, she told Marie Claire that she learned the value of being closer to your food from an early age.

“I love to cook… I grew up with that farm-to-table dining before it was sweeping the nation. I do think there’s some value to really throwing yourself into food and embracing where it comes from.”

These days, Meghan still loves to cook and considers herself a “foodie.” At one time, she even wrote a food and lifestyle blog — before she deleted her internet presence when she married Harry, that is.

Meghan isn’t the only Windsor to have a green thumb. Her father-in-law, Prince Charles, apparently loves gardening to the point of having a 15-acre vegetable plot at one of his properties, Highmore. According to Vogue, Charles even has his own organic food brand, Duchy Originals, which sells carrots, chutneys, smoked salmon, and everything in between. The most popular product from the brand is a type of oat biscuit, one made with oats grown right in Charles’ garden.

Even Queen Elizabeth herself is known to have a fondness for the soil and its bounty. As The Telegraph reported in 2017, the queen was inspired by the beauty of flowers when she attended a garden show, and in response, directed her groundskeepers to update the gardens at Frogmore Cottage. A palace gardener told the newspaper that he was impressed by the queen’s extensive knowledge of various plants and flowers.