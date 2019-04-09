Meghan McCain Pens Heartbreaking Post Following Loss Of Her Late Father John McCain’s Dog In ‘Tragic Accident’

'Every time I think my heart can’t be broken any further...'

It’s never easy to lose a pet, especially when one was so close to a late family member.

Last night, Meghan McCain took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that her father’s beloved dog, a Chesapeake Bay retriever named Burma, had crossed the rainbow bridge. Along with a lengthy and heartfelt post, Meghan shared a sweet photo of her late father and his pal.

In the image, John sits on the couch and pets Burma’s ears as the pooch lays across his lap. The late senator appears to be very happy with his buddy by his side, as he wears a smile on his face in the memorable photo. And to go along with the photo itself, Meghan shared a sweet caption, describing how much the loss of her father’s beloved dog — who turned into the family dog — has hurt her heart.

“Every time I think my heart can’t be broken any further… our dog Burma was my fathers birthday present years ago and was absolutely and truly devoted to him. She would never leave his side, followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch, slept by his side every night and we always said Chesapeake bay retrievers were the most affectionate breed of dogs.”

McCain then went on to say that the love that Burma gave her father was equal to that of a family member, and that the two had a very special bond. To end the post, The View host said that she can only hope that Burma and John are together again — and that the pup is jumping into creeks, and chasing both fish and sticks.

Meghan McCain says Burma, a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, never left her father's side. https://t.co/ynEtokAwYR — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) April 9, 2019

So far, the post has earned Meghan a ton of attention from her fans, gathering up over 35,000 likes in addition to 1,900-plus comments. Some of McCain’s followers took to the post to send their well-wishes to McCain during this difficult time, while countless others chimed in to remember her late father.

“I’m so very sorry Meghan… what a blessing Burma was to your family!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Sending blessings and love. Wishing I could take away some of the pain,” another commented.

Last night, Meghan’s mother, Cindy McCain, also posted a photo of Burma on her own Instagram account. Cindy shared that Burma had passed away in a tragic accident at their home in Hidden Valley. She told her followers that Burma is now frolicking around with the one she loved the most — her husband, John.

Cindy did not go into any further details as to what sort of an accident happened — or how old Burma was at the time of her death. However, just like Meghan’s post, Cindy has also earned a lot of support from her followers. Her post attracted over 5,000 likes and 7,000-plus comments. Once again, fans took to the post to send their condolences.