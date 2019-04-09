Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope’s New Best Friend

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 10 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has a new best friend in mind. And while many will welcome the fact that her mother will no longer be her only confidante, most will find her choice of a BFF rather disturbing. It appears as if Hope has set her heart on becoming friends with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), per She Knows Soaps.

Flo met Hope on her first day as a waitress at the bar. She soon realized that Hope was Phoebe’s (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) biological mother. They chatted and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) saw them together. She immediately interjected and introduced Flo as Phoebe’s biological mother.

That same evening, Flo was invited to Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) soirée. She accepted the invite thinking that she would just catch up with her high school sweetheart, his girlfriend, and his brother. Imagine her surprise when Hope rocked up on the arm of Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Flo’s secret was out and everyone learned how she was related to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) newly adopted baby.

Wyatt was a bit surprised since she had previously told him that she did not have any children. However, he later assumed she was just too shy to tell him that she had given her daughter up for adoption. Liam was also a bit skeptic about the connection to Zoe but his concerns were soon swept under the rug.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope will introduce Flo to Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). In fact, she will tell Flo that Donna also gave her baby up for adoption. While Donna may ask Flo the particulars about her baby, Flo may feel as if her secret is now public knowledge.

Hope will also make it clear that she wants to be friends with Flo. The former croupier won’t be comfortable with Hope’s wishes. She feels guilty about her role in the baby switch. She also wants to tell Hope the truth but Zoe and Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) have warned her of the consequences. Flo wants to come clean and tell Hope the truth but there is so much at stake. Will she risk her freedom so that Hope can get her baby back?

