Serena Williams And Daughter Olympia Twin In Pink Poodle Skirts For Adorable New Instagram Snap

Like mother, like daughter!

Serena Williams and her 1-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. dressed up in adorable matching outfits this week, which the tennis star shared a glimpse of to her widely-followed Instagram account for her millions of fans to fawn over.

The latest addition to the 37-year-old’s feed was shared on Tuesday, April 9, and captured her and her daughter twinning in a bright pink ensemble that was straight out of the 1950s. Both Serena and Olympia rocked poofy, hot pink poodle skirts complete with a small patch of the fluffy dog embroidered onto the front of the garment. They matched their bold bottoms with white shirts that also sported an image of the pup, white tennis shoes, and a thick black belt wrapped around their waists. Both of Alexis Ohanian’s leading ladies also added a light pink scarf around their necks to complete the retro look.

Serena also added a delicate necklace to her look as well as a pair of round pink sunglasses to shield her eyes from the golden sun and wore her brown hair down in loose curls that cascaded over her shoulder. Meanwhile, Olympia shaded herself with a light pink, child-sized umbrella that kept up with the color theme of the mommy-daughter outfits.

Fans of the famous family went absolutely wild over the sweet snap of the moment, which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 410,000 likes after just four hours of going live on the social media platform. Thousands of followers flocked to the comments section as well to express their love for the precious photo.

“Just adorable @serenawilliams you are such a great mother!” one fan wrote, while another noted that the mother and daughter are “perfect.”

“When you look up ‘cuteness’ that pic appears,” a third follower commented under the shot.

Serena finds it very important to spend time with her daughter and recently revealed to People that she has been with the 19-month-old every day since she and her husband welcomed Olympia into the world.

“I’m a super hands-on mom. I am with her every day since she was born. We haven’t spent a day apart,” she admitted to the publication. “Despite my best efforts to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll take her with me’…It’s been really trying. This is a whole new territory for me.”

Loading...

And while Olympia is getting ready to enter her “terrible twos,” Serena explained that she actually sympathizes with children at that age because they aren’t yet old enough to communicate what they want and how they’re feeling.

“I feel sorry for them because I’m like, ‘I’m trying to understand what you’re saying’ and they literally learn our whole language — they learn everything from scratch — and we don’t learn their language, they learn ours.” she said. “It’s a pretty amazing thing to me. I’m learning a lot.”