‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, April 9: Hope Lets Flo’s Secret Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 9 indicate that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will reveal Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) secret. Hope thinks that she is doing Flo a favor but in reality, she is just making her situation so much worse.

Hope feels a certain connection to Flo. She believes that they both lost their children and she has made a concerted effort to get to know her better. What makes the situation even worse is that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) told her that Flo is Phoebe’s (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) mother. Hope feels especially close to Phoebe and was glad to have met the woman who gave birth to her.

According to She Knows Soaps, Hope will tell Flo that she wants to be friends with her. Of course, Flo doesn’t want to be in Hope’s inner circle. It’s bad enough that she knows the woman whose child she passed off as her own, so it’s only natural that she doesn’t want Hope to put her trust in her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will feel guilty because she knows that Hope could have her baby back if she tells her the truth. All she needs to do is to tell Hope that Phoebe is actually Beth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Hope will introduce Flo to a family member. Liam’s wife wants Flo to meet Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) for a special reason. It seems as if Hope will introduce Flo to Donna and tell her that her aunt also gave a child up for adoption. B&B viewers will remember that Donna has a son Marcus (Texas Battle) with Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). She initially gave Marcus up for adoption but Eric Forrester (John McCook) later adopted him.

Of course, Donna will want to know if Flo also gave her child up for adoption. Hope may tell her Flo’s tragic tale and Donna may offer Flo some advice. It seems as if it won’t be long before everyone knows that she is Phoebe’s biological mother. The Logan sisters are very close and it’s only a matter of time before Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) also learns how Flo is related to Phoebe.

However, this is bad news for Flo. She never meant for anyone to ever find out about the adoption. Now that her mother is in town, someone is bound to say something to Shauna Fulton.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.