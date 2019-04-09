Instagram Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko, The ‘Russian Kim Kardashian,’ Flaunts Her Extreme Hourglass Figure

Instagram’s “Russian Kim Kardashian” Anastasiya Kvitko knows how to accentuate her notorious curves, even when she is covered up. The model regularly rocks bikinis in what she shares on social media, but her latest photos show that jeans and a tight-fitting bodysuit can be just as sexy.

The latest photos Kvitko shared on Instagram show her wearing a white Pretty Little Thing bodysuit, a purple Balenciaga sweater, and tight, light-colored jeans. Anastasiya added Chanel sandals and carried sunglasses along with a purse slung over her shoulder to complete the casual, yet sultry, look.

Kvitko was popping out of the bodysuit that had a low scoop neck and showed off plenty of cleavage. Clearly, the look Anastasiya donned was designed to flaunt her extreme hourglass figure. The jeans and bodysuit served to show off her tiny waist and fuller hips, and the model gave the camera a slight smile as she posed.

Anastasiya is known both for her busty assets and her jaw-dropping derriere, and a second Instagram post made sure to give followers a view from the back of this outfit. Kvitko was turned to the side just a touch and had a hip cocked to accentuate her booty. The tight jeans she was wearing showcased every sexy curve of the Russian model’s figure.

While Anastasiya is known for promoting fairly affordable brands like Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, and Oh Polly, she has also been wearing Balenciaga pieces lately and those do not come cheap. This ribbed purple cardigan sweater, which The Inquisitr noted that she donned in another photo not long ago, seemingly retails for about $1,400 via shops like Nordstroms.

Of course, the Chanel slides Kvitko wore in these latest photos were probably not cheap, either. In addition, the “Russian Kim Kardashian” also regularly dons brands like Gucci and Fendi, too.

Kvitko has consistently built up her dedicated base of fans on Instagram, and she now touts more than 9.6 million followers. This latest look was clearly a big hit, as each photo garnered more than 110,000 views in just 14 to 15 hours. Hundreds of fans commented as well, with many noting she looked gorgeous, beautiful, fantastic, or unbelievable.

Sometimes Kvitko shares photos that were taken previously, but it seems as if these latest ones might have been brand new. Anastasiya shared a couple of short video clips via her Instagram Stories that showed her getting her nails done with a friend. While she set the Balenciaga sweater aside for the pampering session, she was still wearing the bodysuit and jeans as she embraced the outing in Beverly Hills.

Anastasiya Kvitko certainly appears to be living her best life these days. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” is based in Los Angeles now, but she travels frequently, and she has millions of fans following and appreciating her every move.