NFL Rumors: Dwayne Haskins Reportedly ‘Sinking,’ Might End Up As Fourth Quarterback Selected In 2019 Draft

Before Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray declared for the 2019 NFL Draft, many experts had predicted that Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins would end up as the first quarterback selected. However, the latest rumblings behind the scenes suggest that Haskins is losing value quickly and could potentially end up as the fourth quarterback chosen in this year’s draft, instead of being the second signal-caller selected after Murray.

On Monday, Peter King of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk expressed his doubts that the New York Giants, who will be picking No. 6 and No. 17 in the 2019 NFL Draft, would select Haskins. He noted that the Buckeyes signal-caller “may be the fourth passer picked in this draft,” stressing that the Giants might go instead with Drew Lock, unless they think the Missouri quarterback will definitely be available as the 17th overall pick.

Aside from King, who also wrote that Haskins’ stock may “plummet” in the lead-up to the draft on April 25, there are other league observers who believe he might not be picked as high as once thought. Bleacher Report cited NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, who said on Twitter that he spoke with “a few different teams” and now has the feeling that Haskins’ draft stock “was more media created than team driven.”

“I see Haskins falling on draft day and I think the chances are increasing that he is not the second QB off the board,” Zierlein continued.

As shown on his Sports-Reference player page, Dwayne Haskins finished third to Kyler Murray in last year’s Heisman Trophy voting, as he put up huge numbers in his sophomore season with Ohio State. In 14 games, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdown passes, and eight interceptions, connecting on 70 percent of his pass attempts.

Despite King and Zierlein’s predictions that Haskins might not be the second quarterback after Murray to hear his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bleacher Report pointed out that the Giants are still the most popular destination for the Ohio State star. As of their most recent mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have Haskins getting picked at No. 6 by the Giants, while Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller shared the same prediction, adding that Haskins is the “top quarterback on [his] board.”

In addition, former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer also had high praise for Haskins, telling Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that Haskins “should’ve waited” before declaring for this year’s NFL Draft but is nonetheless as close as any young quarterback could get to approximating New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady’s skill set.

“He sees it like Tom, he works at it, he plays that way,” said Dilfer. “He plays on time, with his intellectual process. I don’t want to compare anyone to Brady, but he’s Tom Brady-ish.”