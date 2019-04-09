Felicity Huffman Netflix Project Shelved After Actress Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

'Otherhood' will not be released on April 26 as planned.

Netflix has shelved, at least for the time being, a film starring Felicity Huffman after the actress entered a guilty plea in the ongoing college admissions scandal.

As The Guardian reports, Netflix was to release the original romantic comedy Otherhood, starring Huffman, as well as Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett, on April 26. However, following the actress’ guilty plea, Netflix has withdrawn plans to release the film until further notice.

“The lighthearted feature apparently follows three mothers who are at the end of their ropes when it comes to their adult sons, played by Jake Lacy, Jake Hoffman, and Sinqua Walls.”

No new release date for the film has been announced, according to Refinery 29. Netflix users who attempt to access the movie’s page on the platform are redirected back to the home page.

On Monday, as reported by CNN, Huffman pleaded guilty to charges that she paid $15,000 to a bogus charity associated with Rick Singer to facilitate cheating for her daughter on the SATs, in order to get into an elite university. Under federal sentencing guidelines for such a crime, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. However, prosecutors are believed to be advocating for a “low end” prison sentence of somewhere around two years instead, and a fine in the.

Huffman, along with actress Lori Loughlin, were the two most high-profile individuals caught up in the college admissions scandal, in which wealthy parents are accused of bribes, payoffs, and other chicanery to get their children into elite universities.

Loughlin, like Huffman, also has (or, had) a connection to Netflix. Specifically, she starred on Fuller House, Netflix’ sequel to the late ’80s/early ’90s series Full House. However, as Vulture reported at the time, in March the streaming service and Loughlin parted ways, following the news of the scandal. Similarly, Loughlin was let go from The Hallmark Channel and will no longer appear in any of its movies or series, according to Refinery 29.

Huffman, for her part, insists that her daughter had nothing to do with her (Huffman’s) crimes, and that she should not be held accountable.