‘The Addams Family’ Bucks Trend Of Reimagining Animated Properties With Live Action Versions

The teaser for the upcoming The Addams Family was released on Tuesday and fans America’s favorite spooky family is back, but with a twist.

The MGM film will be reimagined by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan as an animated film. Deadline reports that the animated version delves into the Addams family’s history and shows the early days of Morticia (voiced by Charlize Theron) and Gomez (voice by Oscar Isaac). The classic characters from the live film will also all be accounted for, including Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Bette Midler as Grandmama and Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester. Allison Janney plays a new character and nemesis Margaux Needler, a reality TV producer. The cartoon is produced by Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Alex Schwartz and Alison O’Brien, with Kevin Miserocchi, Andrew Mittman and Joe Earley as executive producer.

The new version of The Addams Family comes at a time where reboots of classic, animated films are becoming a hot trend. Disney was the catalyst of the trend, as the company has been recreating live versions of its classics like Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and Dumbo. According to Time, the studio is also premiering remakes of movies from its “renaissance period,” including The Lion King and Aladdin in 2019 and Mulan expected to be released in 2020.

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky. The Addams Family in theaters this Halloween ???????? #MeetTheAddams pic.twitter.com/PHE8STpKms — The Addams Family (@meettheaddams) April 9, 2019

“It’s a big, girly martial arts epic,” Caro told Moviefone about Mulan, which promises to be different from the 1998 cartoon. “It will be extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving.”

While the live-action versions of Disney movies have been successful over the past few years, The Addams Family’s animated take on a live classic can possibly set a new trend for moviegoers. The film offers a new twist to a well-known tale, similar to what was done with an animated version of Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Academy-Award winning animated film based on the Marvel superhero Miles Morales/ Spiderman grossed $366.7 million worldwide, per Forbes. Spider-Man visual effects supervisor Danny Dimian said it was important to bring the beloved comic book character to life in a way that was different from its live replicas.

“Push things to the point where they’re no longer working, then push further, and see if there’s something special in that,” Dimian said to Forbes, also adding that he wanted the film to be a “printed comic book.”

Fans of the original Addams family can see the animated version when it hits theaters everywhere on October 11.