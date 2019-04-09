Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Abs In L.A. For Her First Gig Since Returning From Europe

Jordyn Woods is back in Los Angeles after traveling overseas to nail a few business deals. The model hit the town on Monday night to promote YouTube star Justin Roberts’ upcoming video “Way Too Much,” according to People.

Jordyn appeared at the Peppermint Club in WeHo in a form-fitting silver dress that exposed her abs while promoting the video, which will be released on Friday. Jordyn has a cameo in the video. People at the club reported that Jordyn appeared to be in good spirits. It’s the first time she has been spotted since returning from Europe.

Jordyn hasn’t been staying out of the spotlight since the cheating scandal between her and Khloe Kardashian’s beau Tristan Thompson first broke. She has been gradually re-emerging into the spotlight with public appearances, including a sit down the Red Table Talk to share her side of the story.

The scandal first emerged in February when Jordyn was accused of kissing Khloe’s baby’s father at a party. She denied sleeping with Tristan, though she has kept the details of what took place between her and the basketball star at his house to herself.

After the situation was revealed, Khloe initially blamed Jordyn for tearing her family apart. Later, she changed her tune a bit, saying that Tristan was at fault for the situation.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she said. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she wrote. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

Jordyn has been under fire recently after she was accused of selling merchandise that profited off of the cheating scandal. According to Pop Culture, the 21-year-old’s mom denied the reports, saying that Jordyn didn’t authorize any of the clothing that carries a slogan of a phrase she had previously used while talking about the controversy.

Jordyn has been hoping to mend fences with her former BFF Kylie Jenner, who reportedly kicked her out after the scandal became public. Refusing to profit off of the situation may be another way that she is attempting to offer an apology.