‘Stuber’ Trailer Features Dave Bautista And Kumail Nanjiani In A Buddy Comedy

Kumail Nanjiani is on a massive career high at the moment with many projects in hand. The actor was last seen in the first episode of Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone. He is also working on developing his own anthology series for Apple TV+ called Little America, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Nanjiani can now be seen in the new trailer for Stuber as a hapless Uber driver stuck in the middle of a police chase, as released by Fox on their official YouTube channel.

Kumail Nanjiani is a comedian who’s been doing small parts and supporting roles for many years. The Pakistani actor can be seen in brief TV appearances in shows like Veep, Community, Key & Peele, and more. Nanjiani has also appeared in many movies as well such as Central Intelligence and Sex Tape. After the Oscar-nominated The Big Sick, which Nanjiani co-wrote, Stuber will be his next big leading role.

Nanjiani is accompanied in Stuber by Dave Bautista, hot off his appearance in the recent Wrestlemania 35. The professional wrestler turned actor is best known for being Drax in Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy movies. Bautista has been featured in movies such as Hotel Artemis and the upcoming My Spy.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Stuber looks like a conventional odd couple styled buddy comedy with two mismatched characters being forced to team up for a greater purpose. When an Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a self-identified police officer named Vic (Dave Bautista), dangerous adventures ensue. The trailer continues on to showcase a variety of scenes as outrageous and ridiculous sequences show how Stu is way in over his head, while Vic seemingly is an overly aggressive cop who has no patience for Stu.

Stuber originally premiered at the South By Southwest (SXSW) film festival a few months ago and received positive to mixed reviews, as per Variety.

During an interview with The Chive, Nanjiani discusses what drew him to the role.

“Midnight Run is one of my favorite movies and I love Lethal Weapon and I thought this movie was like that, but I thought it had something more to say, something a lot more current, and that was interesting to me. It’s really about two guys who are very different kinds of men and they have a conversation about that… We’re in a time where masculinity is sort of being redefined or at least put under a microscope and I thought we could push that. “

Stuber is set to release on July 12.