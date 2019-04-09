Watch Liverpool FC Vs. FC Porto UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Quarterfinal First Leg

Last year's UEFA Champions League finalists Liverpool FC will be favored to at least reach the semifinals this time, taking on Portugal's FC Porto in a quarterfinal tie.

Last season, Liverpool appeared in their first UEFA Champions League Final since 2007, and they now stand two stages away from going back for a second straight year. Jurgen Klopp’s club will be heavily favored to at least reach the semifinal stage as they draw FC Porto in the quarterfinal round, as Liverpool FC reports, a team that the Reds wiped out by a 5-0 aggregate last season in the Round of 16. Liverpool will feel buoyed by a league win at the weekend that put them on top of the Premier League and a 3-1 away win over German champions Bayern Munich to finish off a Round of 16 win, earning them a place in Tuesday’s tie, which will live stream from Liverpool.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Liverpool FC vs. FC Porto UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the iconic, 54,000-seat Anfield football ground in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, April 9.

Fans in Portugal will also see the kickoff at 8 p.m. in the Western European Time Zone. In Italy, Spain, and throughout Central Europe start time is 9 p.m. Central European Time. Back in the United States, the Reds vs. Azuis e Brancos game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Champions League quarterfinal match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, April 10.

“We are on fire, to be honest. In training you can see it — we are in a really good moment,” a confident Klopp told ESPN. “It’s such a good time, we are in two big competitions and we have to use this situation. We have not finished our development.”

Liverpool has never lost a match against FC Porto in any European competition, winning three and drawing three, per the BBC. At the same time, there is no team that Porto has faced more often in Europe without a victory.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has scored 24 goals in total this season. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

To watch the Liverpool FC vs. FC Porto UEFA Champions League knockout phase match stream live online from Merseyside, access the streaming video provided by Univision NOW or download the Univision app to view the match on mobile devices. Univision NOW also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Liverpool vs. Porto showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who prefer an English-language stream, live video will be provided by B/R Live, which offers the game on a pay-per-view basis at a fee of $2.99.

The good news is, there is a way to watch the Champions League match stream live from England’s northwest for free with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required by signing up for a trial subscription to an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day preview period at no initial charge. That way, fans can catch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of Eight opening leg stream live for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in Portugal, Eleven Sports Portugal will stream the Champions League knockout first leg game. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the match live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live streaming video with a subscription to DAZN. And in India, Sony LIV streams all UEFA Champions League matches live online.

In other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. An extensive listing of live streaming sources around the globe is available on the LiveSoccerTV site.