Stevie Nicks Falls Ill, Fleetwood Mac Forced To Postpone Tour Dates Again

Some of the classic rock band's postponed concerts in Canada were makeup dates from last fall when Nicks was also sick.

Stevie Nicks and her band won’t be replacing Mick Jagger’s Rolling Stones at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival next month. Fleetwood Mac has been forced to postpone the last few dates of their North American tour because Stevie Nicks is battling the flu.

After canceling shows in Boston and Philadelphia last week, the classic rock band revealed in a statement posted by Ultimate Classic Rock that the final shows of the band’s tour will be postponed and one appearance will be canceled altogether. Fleetwood Mac had been scheduled to play shows in Canada in Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Calgary.

“While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery,” Fleetwood Mac’s statement about Stevie Nicks read.

Founding member Mick Fleetwood went on to explain that while Nicks is recovering, the stress of the tour could be too much for the 70-year-old rock goddess.

“We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges. The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks, but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”

Fleetwood Mac have canceled their Jazz Fest gig days after replacing the Rolling Stones as band addresses Stevie Nicks' bout with the flu https://t.co/aKnKhsewqk pic.twitter.com/by0FCkpkOw — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 8, 2019

Fleetwood Mac’s postponed dates in Canada will reportedly be rescheduled for October or November. But Fleetwood Mac will no longer participate in the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Last week, Fleetwood Mac was announced as a last-minute replacement for the Rolling Stones after Mick Jagger’s recent heart surgery. The band Widespread Panic will now replace Fleetwood Mac at the Jazz Fest, ABC News reports.

This is not the first time illness has caused Stevie Nicks to cancel a concert in Canada. In November, just a few hours before Fleetwood Mac’s scheduled show at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Stevie Nicks fell ill and the concert was postponed. In addition, the band canceled their concert at the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, which was set to take place the following Monday, according to Billboard.

At the time, new Fleetwood Mac guitarist Neil Finn broke the bad news to fans, writing that the band was “so sorry” they couldn’t play the scheduled shows “but we had to protect that wondrous force of nature that is Stevie’s voice. We’ll be back in April better than ever.”

Unfortunately, April has arrived and Stevie Nicks is sick again, so those same makeup shows will now be pushed back one year later than originally scheduled.

On a happier note, Stevie Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just two weeks ago. The “Rhiannon” songstress is the first woman to be inducted into the Rock Hall twice. Nicks was first inducted with Fleetwood Mac in 1998.