Fitness Model Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Thong, Balances Kayak In Eye-Popping Bikini

Once upon a time, fitness was exclusively about the gym. As Instagram overflows with scantily-clad fitness models though, it seems the health-centric lifestyle now comes hand-in-hand with a social media account.

Bruna Rangel Lima is the Brazilian-Italian fitness sensation taking Instagram by storm. Her 2.4 million followers are in it for this model’s rock-hard abs and toned glutes, but something else is racking up the fans. It’s called a wardrobe that’s mostly swimwear (and a girl who isn’t above donning a thong).

On April 8, Lima took to Instagram for a decidedly aquatic update. Balancing a kayak with a paddle in her hands, this girl’s grip is solid, as is the tone of her caption – Lima is comparing Instagram to “reality.” The update comes as two pictures. One is polished and appears to show no flaws. The other shows a wobbly moment as Lima struggles to maintain her balance. Her somewhat-awkward face reflects the “reality” side of the shoot.

One fan questions where Lima might have ended up.

“Did you almost fall?”

Another fan praises the model for showing it like it is.

“Lmaooo I love this, thanks for being so real.”

The update comes timely. Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke has just spoken out about celebrities editing their images on social media, The Inquisitr reports. Clarke calls the entire concept “really screwed.”

Lima’s April 8 update comes two days after treating her fans to a racy Instagram video. Once again, Lima has opted for a thong. With a natural outdoor setting of still water and rocks, Lima is seen walking toward an outdoor bathtub in slow motion. She then takes a brief shower in the zen-like setting. Her tan swimsuit accentuates every curve, although fans do get this model’s eye-catching smile – the video opens with one.

While Lima’s Instagram following is modest, the girl behind the account is getting noticed. Lima promotes Bang Energy and KO watches. She also has an entrepreneurial side. Her Brukinis swimwear line is available for purchase.

Bruna might not front media headlines, but she’s got a surprisingly high profile fan base. Her Instagram account is followed by Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara. Lima is also followed by fellow models Tammy Hebrow, Bianca Ghezzi, Rachel Cook, and Eriana Blanco.

Given that Bruna’s April 8 update comes with a Los Angeles, California, geotag, it is of no surprise that this model follows Hollywood’s elite. Her Instagram account shows Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, and Cardi B as accounts that Bruna keeps up with. For this exotic lady though, fans seem more than happy to keep up with Bruna herself.