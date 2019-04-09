Soccer’s Hope Solo Is Subject Of Upcoming Biopic

The controversial longtime goalie for the United States’ national women’s soccer team is going to be the subject of a movie.

Per Deadline, Hope Solo’s life will be the subject of an upcoming film, one coming from the indie writer and director Christine Crokos. The project’s executive producers include four star athletes — the NFL’s Drew Brees and Derrick Brooks and the NBA’s Tony Parker and Michael Finley.

Solo played goalie on the national team for 16 years, participating in three Women’s World Cups — winning one — and three Olympics, which included two gold medal victories. She also had an extensive professional career.

The player has also been the subject of various controversies on and off of the field. In 2007, Solo ripped her coach after she was benched in a crucial game, in favor of Brianna Scurry. In 2016, during the Olympics, Solo drew criticism for delaying a penalty shootout while she changed her gloves.

Solo was arrested in June of 2014, accused of assaulting both her sister and her nephew. Charges in the case were eventually dropped due to non-cooperation by the two alleged victims.

The 37-year-old Solo’s husband is former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, who was arrested in 2012 for assaulting her, although these charges were also dropped. The two remain married to this day. Also, in 2014, Solo was among the famous women whose nude photos were leaked as part of the iCloud celebrity photo leak. And in 2017, Solo accused former FIFA head Sepp Blatter of having once groped her, per The Inquisitr.

Solo also appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2011, and authored a 2012 memoir called Solo: A Memoir of Hope.

It’s not hard to imagine a Hope Solo biopic taking a form similar to that of I, Tonya, the 2017 film about figure skating star and scandal figure Tonya Harding. The film was criticized by some as a revisionist telling of the story, a narrative that treated the female subject more sympathetically than the contemporaneous news accounts did.

The biopic could also take the opportunity to dramatize some of those famous victories in international competitions by the women’s national team. There has never been a big-screen biopic of any player from any of the Women’s World Cup-winning American soccer teams, although Solo’s teammate, Alex Morgan, starred in a 2018 direct-to-video and Nickelodeon film called Alex & Me. In this film, an apparition of Morgan appears to a young soccer player and inspires her to improve at the sport.

There’s no word on who might be playing Solo in the film.