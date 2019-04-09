Scarlett Johansson Rushes To Police Station After Being Overpowered By Paparazzi

Scarlett Johansson rushed to the police station in Hollywood because she felt threatened by the increasingly intense paparazzi presence following her after an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Monday. According to Fox News, the Avengers: Endgame star was outside the El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevard when photographers jostled and “spooked” her, prompting her security detail to take her to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood station.

Johansson wasn’t injured, and didn’t file a report. Instead, she alerted the LAPD about the situation — and waited out the rowdy crowd before leaving. Johansson has been a star since she was a teenager, and so she’s no stranger to intense crowds. The situation, therefore, must have been serious enough to prompt a response from her security team.

The actress has been promoting Avengers: Endgame, in which she plays Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff. While appearing on Kimmel’s show, she was asked if there would be a Black Widow spin-off sequel. She hedged before answering the host.

“When, what?” she said. “Where, when? That’s a lot of words. I don’t know. Too many words.”

Johansson was joined by her co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, and Don Cheadle on the show. The team read a “children’s” story to viewers titled Twas the Mad Titan Thanos.

“While children love superheroes, I’m not so sure how they feel about intergalactic genocide,” Kimmel introduced the book. “It’s no fun to see Spider-Man die. To get the kids back, we wrote a version of that movie that’s kid-friendly, a children’s book, and we asked the Avengers themselves to read it for us.”

Rumors have been swirling about the Black Widow spin-off, and many expect the movie to start filming soon. According to Den of Geek, the film will be directed by Cate Shortland. Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh are all slated to appear along with Johannson. Rumors suggest that the film will be a prequel to the Avengers movies.

Harbour spoke a bit about the film recently while delivering remarks at a press event for Hellboy.

“I think it’s slated to start in June,” he said. “I don’t think they have it fully-boarded yet, but it’s a great character. I’m really excited about it. The cast is fleshing out Scarlett and Florence Pugh, I think they said. I know they were talking about Rachel Weisz. There’s some really great actresses.”

He said that the story would be interesting, but also that he couldn’t reveal any details.