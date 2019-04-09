Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Skimpy Bikini, Keeps Jaws Dropping At Age Of 53

Elizabeth Hurley consistently proves that one’s age is only a number. The model and swimwear designer loves to showcase her own bathing suit designs, and she regularly shows that she can rock a revealing bikini — at the age of 53 — better than plenty of models decades younger.

Hurley has been sharing some shots on Instagram in recent days, showing that she is currently spending time at the luxury destination spa and wellness resort Ananda in the Himalayas. On Tuesday, Elizabeth shared a snapshot via her Instagram page that showed off her bikini-perfect curves.

The bikini was, of course, a piece from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection. It looks like this one is the sea green Antibes bikini that is described as a sexy string bikini that incorporates some gold chain detailing to provide a luxury look.

Nobody can rock one of Hurley’s bikinis like she, herself, can — and that was clearly demonstrated with this Instagram post. Elizabeth is standing with one leg slightly in front of the other to showcase her curves, and she’s revealing a fair amount of cleavage with the sea green triangle bikini top.

Hurley is smiling in the picture as she wears sunglasses and a light pink lip color, and her brunette hair hangs over her shoulders in beachy waves. The swimwear designer noted that she was taking a quick break between meditation sessions at the spa, and her followers quickly showed their love for the look. She kept things simple by wearing just the sunglasses and bikini — nothing else — but she was holding one of her cover ups in one hand.

The model is clearly having a marvelous time at this spa in India. Her latest Instagram Stories shared a couple of peeks at the stunning setting, and as The Inquisitr shared earlier, she flaunted her figure while wearing another one of her bikinis — taking a dip in the pool at the resort.

Hurley has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and this look was an immediate hit. In just an hour of being on her page, Liz’s photo brought in about 33,000 likes and 700 comments. Fans questioned how she defied aging, and others noted that she looked young and gorgeous.

Elizabeth Hurley, who turns 54 in June, has been open about how she focuses on staying active and incorporates a variety of exercises into her routine. She also consistently focuses on healthy eating, and it’s obvious via this latest bikini shot that her routine does the trick in keeping her looking gorgeous, sexy, and young.