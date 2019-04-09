Nipsey Hussle’s Death Certificate Shows Rapper Died Of Gunshot Wounds To Head And Torso

Nipsey Hussle’s death certificate was released to the public on Tuesday according to TMZ, and it shows that the rapper died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso just 35 minutes after being shot. The certificate shows that Hussle was declared dead at 3:55 PM on March 31, 2019, the day he was shot outside his place of business in California.

The Crenshaw rapper’s death was listed as “rapid” despite the swift efforts from emergency responders. The certificate says he worked as an artist and entrepreneur and that he wasn’t married at the time of death.

Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot six times while standing in front of a clothing store he founded in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was shot in front of security cameras, the footage of which has been released to the public, showing Hussle speaking with the alleged killer before he was shot.

At one point, the two shake hands before Holder reportedly pulled out his weapon and gunned down the rapper. Hussle, apparently not fatally injured at that point, spoke to Holder and the shooter returned to fire his weapon a few more times at the fallen entrepreneur. Herman Douglas, Hussle’s partner, explained that Holder and Hussle had spoken several times at the clothing store that day before Holder returned to shoot Hussle. He explained what happened to the Los Angeles Times.

“Me and Nipsey was talking, and the dude that shot him, he came and shook our hands. Said he was a rapper and this old bull**t,” Douglas said. “Shook our hands, the dude went and got his burger. He left.”

The suspect, Eric Holder, was charged with murder on April 4 after being taken into custody by the Los Angeles police department.

Hussle was respected in Los Angeles for his work to invest in and improve the community. His death was mourned by community leaders and local citizens.

“There’s a lot of people who said they wanted to get together and come to a vigil and pay respect because Nipsey was the first real LA artist that was from LA,” said community leader Big U, as The Inquisitr reported.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mayor Eric Garcetti praised the rapper as “a tireless advocate of the people of this city and this world.”

“This has been a tough few days for Los Angeles. Nipsey Hussle was an artist who touched our city and the lives far beyond the City of Angels and this world,” he said.