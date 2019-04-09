Lori Loughlin’s ‘When Calls The Heart’ Co-Star Erin Krakow Shares Cryptic Supportive Message

While many of Lori Loughlin’s co-stars have already spoken out about the college cheating scandal, others have maintained radio silence. The actress’s When Calls the Heart co-star, Erin Krakow, kept out of the matter for one month. Finally, on Monday evening, she broke her silence. Although Krakow did not mention Loughlin or the cheating scandal directly, fans believe that a cryptic tweet the actress penned is a sign of support for her friend, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The 34-year-old Army Wives actress took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo of a light pink rose in bloom. The spring-themed image came with two comments in quotation marks as the caption.

“You are always there for me,” one quote read, followed by “And I always will be.”

Krakow ended the tweet with a heart emoji.

Many fans in the comments speculated that Krakow may have been talking about Loughlin’s arrest. Several Twitter users responded simply with GIFs and short clips featuring Loughlin and Krakow’s characters on the Hallmark series.

“I will miss these two hearts on screen. Hugs to you both!” one person wrote with a GIF of Abigail Stanton (Loughlin) and Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton (Krakow) walking off together, arm-in-arm.

Loughlin was fired from When Calls the Heart in March, just days after news broke that the mother of two was involved in a widespread college admissions bribery scandal. Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, announced on March 14 that it had severed all ties with Loughlin — and had halted all projects which involved the actress, TVLine reported.

Crown Media also pulled that week’s episode of the show from the lineup in the wake of the scandal. However, they assured fans that When Calls the Heart will not be canceled.

“The show is one of our best performers in the Sunday night slot, and we are exploring all sorts of creative options moving forward,” a representative for the company said in an official statement.

Despite Loughlin’s firing, the actress still has the support of her co-stars. Paul Greene, who plays Carson Shepherd on the series, thanked fans for their “amazing love and support through this tough spot” in March.

“Remember! Love and tenderness win,” the actor wrote, according to USA Today.

Loughlin is facing possible prison time following her arrest. The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of bribing coaches and administrators at the University of Southern California in order to recruit their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, as members of the college’s crew team under false pretenses. Neither daughter had ever participated in crew.

Loughlin is just one of several wealthy parents and celebrities involved, as actress Felicity Huffman was also arrested in the scandal.