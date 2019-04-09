Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Faces Quinn & Shauna’s Wrath

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 9, reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will find himself cornered by two furious women. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) has just found out about Bill and her old friend Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). To make matters worse, it seems as if Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) may be Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) half-sister.

Bill was gobsmacked when Shauna revealed that they once had a one-night stand together, according to The Inquisitr. He eventually recalled the evening and noted that they had only spent one evening together. Shauna remembered that she had fallen for Bill’s smooth talk not knowing that he would bail on her. However, that one night may have resulted in a pregnancy.

Shauna believes that Bill is Flo’s father. She never wanted to reveal his identity because of how she was conceived and the fact that Bill had left Vegas after their night together. Quinn will be livid. She and Bill had had a relationship around the same time since Wyatt and Flo are the same age. However, she will be more concerned that Wyatt and Flo could be brother and sister. Even more disturbing is the fact that they were high school sweethearts, and Wyatt had believed that they would eventually get married to each other.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn will blast Bill. According to She Knows Soaps, she will press Bill for details. The B&B spoiler video shows that she will ask Bill to submit to a DNA test. Quinn knows that it’s the only way that they will ascertain the truth. After all, Shauna readily admits that she was in a bad place during that period of her life. She slept around at the time of Flo’s conception, and she cannot be certain that Bill is her father.

However, Bill won’t back down when Shauna and Quinn confront him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will state, “I’m not getting trapped in some kind of shakedown.” Bill’s rich and will wonder why Shauna did not come forward with her accusations sooner. He will make it clear that he won’t be fleeced by Shauna for a child that isn’t his.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also hint that Bill will call Wyatt into his office. Bill, Quinn, and Shauna will tell him that he and Flo could be siblings. Wyatt will be shocked. He never expected that they could share the same father.

Bill calls Wyatt to his office and delivers startling news today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/kveBgoDwbi — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 9, 2019

