Emilia Clarke Calls Instagram ‘Really Screwed’, Opens Up On ‘The New Normal’

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has already made major headlines this week. Sharing previously unseen pictures related to her surgery for a brain aneurysm made for a headline with The Independent on April 8, 2019.

April 9 brings a new story surrounding Clarke. This time, the actress is opening up on social media — and the false appearances perpetuated by it — via an exclusive Vogue interview.

“Seriously. Now we’re really screwed because we’ve got the editing, we’ve got the shading, we’ve got all that bloody nonsense. They don’t look like that. Ain’t nobody look like that!”

Emilia is taking a stand. The endless social media editing that keeps landing celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Teen Mom OG‘s Farrah Abraham in hot water isn’t doing it for Clarke. Daenerys Targaryen may come with a full hair and makeup crew on-set, but the Instagram account behind the “Mother of Dragons” is as natural as it gets. Bar the odd slick of red lipstick, this star prefers a bare face. Her interview gets real — and fast.

“It’s not right. Where is that human interaction? I think that the apps that make people airbrush themselves and look thinner or look clearer skinned should be banned.”

Speaking about Instagram, Clarke refrains from naming celebrities embroiled in Photoshop scandals, but her mindset is clear. For Emilia, the “girl next door” editing her pictures is, as Clarke states, a “struggle.” Emilia has 19.7 million Instagram followers.

Clarke’s interview comes at a poignant moment in the realm of celebrity editing. The Kardashian-Jenners have recently been criticized for allegedly Photoshopping their group promo pic for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, per Cosmopolitan. Farrah Abraham’s nude bathroom update was “slammed” for having an apparently blurry belly button, The Inquisitr reports.

Emilia continues to question whether editing apps should even be available. While she admits to using a filter on Instagram, she draws the line at “[retouching].”

“My heart bleeds, because I struggled as a kid.”

Reflecting on her childhood insecurities, Clarke recalls thinking that women in magazines were “real.” She then states that they are not. Adding that there’s “nothing wrong” with being lithe or slender, Clarke nonetheless calls for “a little more normal.” This actress is hoping for “the rise of the normal, please.”

Game of Thrones may be ending, but Clarke’s career is continuing to skyrocket. Emilia is now the face of Italian luxury fashion brand, Dolce & Gabbana. The fragrance ad is far from makeup-free, but so far, no accusations of digital alterations have been made.

Clarke herself has experimented with different hairstyles of late. Whether rocking flowing long locks or a bold pixie, though, this is one star who isn’t editing her images. If anything, she’s calling for the trend to be banned.