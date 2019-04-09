Kim Zolciak-Biermann Appears To Be Nude As She Rocks Barely-There Leopard Bikini In Sexy New Snapshot

In case fans didn’t know — Kim Zolciak-Biermann is still living her absolute best life on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Since she first arrived on the gorgeous tropical island with her family, the mother of six has been wowing fans with a number of bikini photos and videos — and with a body like that, can you really blame her? But it’s Kim’s most recent photo that pushes the envelope a little more than the ones before it as Kim appears to be nearly nude.

In the sexy new photo, Biermann stands on the beach just in front of the ocean water as she looks off into the distance. Like one of her previous photos, the 40-year-old wears a white towel on her head along with a big pair of gold hoop earrings and a glass of wine in her hand. And Kim’s amazing body is fully on display as she appears to be nude in the image since her leopard bikini is barely even visible.

The star of the photo is definitely Kim’s signature booty, which is barely even covered in the racy shot. It comes as no shock that Kim’s massive Instagram following have really taken a liking to the snapshot, giving it over 17,000 likes in addition to 260 plus comments. While many followers commented on the post to let Kim know how amazing her body is, countless others couldn’t help but gush over how much they love her hit Bravo show — Don’t Be Tardy.

“Booo ur body is crazy amazing!!!! And in person too!!! U be giving me life,” one follower commented.

“Dannngg MILF and you and your daughters are body goals. Can you share your eating/work out routine?”

“Thats where six kids came out? Unbelievable,” one more chimed in.

As The Inquisitr shared, Kim posted another sexy, bikini-clad photo for her millions of Instagram followers last week. In the stunning snapshot, Kim stands in the sand and is surrounded by tons of beautiful green plants as she shows off her derriere to the world. And luckily for her fans, Kim recently shared an Instagram post, telling her followers how she stays in such good shape all year long.

“Fun Facts: I run 3-4 miles 5x a week I have ALWAYS loved to run. I don’t eat red meat or pork NEVER have. I’m 5’8! From the time I get up to the time I go to bed.. I rarely sit down. I hate breakfast but drink @310nutrition shakes in place of it,” she told her followers.

Looking good, Kim!