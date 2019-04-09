Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Manchester City UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Quarterfinal Leg 1

In an all-English UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match, Tottenham Hotspur bring European football to their new stadium as they host favorites Manchester City.

In what Tottenham Hotspur Manager Mauricio Pochettino calls one of the most important matches of his career, according to the BBC, the Spurs not only play their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal since they were wiped out by Real Madrid in 2011, but they will host their first European night in their new, $1.3 billion stadium. Their opponents, however, will be defending Premier League champions Manchester City, as the quarterfinal adds a new chapter to the ongoing history of all-England showdowns in Champions League play. City was also part of an all-England quarterfinal last season, when they were stunned — and eliminated — by Liverpool. But Pep Guardiola’s men get their chance at redemption in the match that will live stream from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the brand new 62,062-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on Tuesday, April 9.

Fans in Italy, Spain, and throughout central Europe can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Spurs vs. Citizens match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, April 10.

On the line for Manchester City in the two-legged tie is their chance at an unprecedented quadruple championship this season. With the English League Cup already in their trophy case, City sit just two points off the top of the Premier League table — holding a game in hand over Liverpool. This past Saturday, per The Guardian, City edged their way into the FA Cup final with a 1-0 semifinal win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite the intimidating success of their opponents, the Spurs — playing in only their third European Cup quarterfinal, the first coming in 1962 — remain self-assured, according to Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld.

“City just play very well, I can’t say too much about them because everyone knows how good they are, with the squad they have,” the 30-year-old Belgian told TalkSport. “They have a lot of quality, but on our day we can beat any team.”

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero (l) and Raheem Sterling (r) have scored 44 goals between them this season. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

To watch the first leg of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie stream live from London, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Tottenham vs. City match streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who cannot access Watch TNT, the game will also stream live via B/R Live, which offers a live stream of the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg stream live for free, without any cable login or pay-per-view fee required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge. During that week, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal face-off — as well the other three Champions League games this week — live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will stream the Champions League Round of Eight clash. Spanish fans can watch the game via a Movistar+ live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. In many African nations, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. Otherwise, an extensive list of live stream sources for Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City around the world is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.