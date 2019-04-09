‘Avengers Endgame’ Star Chris Hemsworth Eyeing A Future As The New James Bond

Actor Chris Hemsworth has his eye on a bigger role than the one he’s promoting right now, Thor of Asgard in Avengers: Endgame. He’s looking towards a potential future as the first Australian James Bond.

Hemsworth revealed in an interview that he would love to take a crack at portraying the legendary secret agent once Daniel Craig bows out of the movie series, which is currently filming its 25th film installment, the still-untitled Bond 25. The latest film in the series, which may be the last to star Craig, will hit theaters in 2020.

“I don’t think you’ll ever meet anyone who doesn’t want to have a crack at James Bond,” he told Balance Magazine.“I’d love to do it”

Hemsworth noted that he could submit his film Rush as his audition tape. In this film, he played 1970s Formula One driver James Hunt, a real-life figure with similar characteristics as the suave Bond.

Hemsworth could face some stiff competition for the role. Names that continue to be tossed out into the media ring for possible replacements for Craig are Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston.

The actor, who is the brother of Liam Hemsworth and brother-in-law of Miley Cyrus, said that he can’t just ask to audition for Bond; it is a decision that is made by Bond producers and the actor must fit the traits of the iconic character. Bond fans are a loyal lot and will vocally oppose an actor that does not fit the role.

Also factoring into the decision to play Bond is the commitment. Many actors must commit to a series of films for the franchise, limiting their ability to play other characters when they are so closely identified to the character.

“It’s not one you can pitch yourself on to either,” said Hemsworth to Balance of the possibility of a Bond role. “It’s something that the community of Bond fans, [James Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli and the whole crew there agrees on, and it has to be a very organic decision from them. There have been a lot of names thrown out there and a lot of brilliant people can tackle that one.”

The actor will next be seen in Avengers: Endgame, which is the culmination of 21 Marvel Cinematic Universe films that will see the characters of Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Black Widow join forces for what could be the final time as a heroic unit.

Bond 25 will be released on April 8, 2020. It will star Daniel Craig, who is rumored to be stepping into the role of the iconic agent for the last time. Actors who portrayed the character prior to Craig include Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

Avengers: Endgame will premiere in theaters on April 26.