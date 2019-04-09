Kailyn Lowry Poses For Picture With Jo Rivera’s Wife Vee After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Child Support Drama

Although the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2 showed Kailyn Lowry dealing with continued child support drama with her ex Jo Rivera, at the reunion taping over the weekend, Kail showed that there aren’t any hard feelings between herself and Jo’s wife Vee. Although the two women have had a rocky relationship in the past, Kail shared a photo to Twitter of the two smiling while on set.

According to a report from Pop Culture, on the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2 which aired Monday night, Kailyn sat down with Jo to discuss things, but she did so at the urging of Vee. Vee wanted the two to talk to ensure they could be on a good page for their son. On the episode, Kail opened up and revealed that she felt Vee was “caught in the middle.”

“I do feel for [Vee], because I do feel like she’s caught in the middle. I respect that she can see all the sides. So I guess I just felt like I owed it to her — not even to Jo — to her to talk about it right now.”

Vee and Jo dated for years before marrying last year. She has been a constant in Jo and Kailyn’s son’s life. While there has been drama between Kail and Vee in the past, the two women have been getting along and set aside their drama awhile go. Kailyn and Jo were even on good terms for quite some time. In fact, Kailyn was even at Jo and Vee’s wedding.

However, on an earlier episode of the show this season, Kailyn revealed she felt blindsided when Jo filed for child support. The two ended up working out the details of the child support, but there were still things that needed to be discussed. Jo started his own real estate business, and as a result, he admitted to Kailyn that he needed some help with their son financially.

“I’m torn, because I understand you need little bit of help for Isaac. But at the same time, it’s like, I didn’t start this business for you.”

While episodes on the show are a bit behind, things between Kail and Jo are reportedly fine now.

Kailyn told InTouch Weekly in February, “Things are good now, and truthfully, I credit Vee for that.”

It is great that everyone is able to get along. Kailyn is also reportedly on good terms with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, although as previously reported by Inquisitr, Kailyn and Lauren are still “on bad terms.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.