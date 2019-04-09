Camille Grammer Feels Ganged Up On By ‘RHOBH’ Cast, Is She Afraid Of Supporting Lisa Vanderpump?

Camille traveled to Vegas days ago for the opening of the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

Camille Grammer was left feeling ganged up on toward the end of the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an interview with All About the Real Housewives on April 8, Grammer opened up about what fans can expect to see from the remaining episodes of the season and also suggested she was concerned about her ongoing support for Lisa Vanderpump.

“I do feel teamed up on towards the end of this season. We’ll see how it all plays out,” Grammer said.

Days ago, Grammer flew to Las Vegas with her daughter for the opening of Vanderpump’s new restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, and was the only current cast member of the show who was present. As viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, the rest of the show’s stars, aside from Denise Richards, are no longer speaking to Vanderpump.

Following Grammer’s appearance at the event, many believed the reality star would be ostracized for stepping out in support of Vanderpump, who was accused of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley and her dog to Radar Online earlier this season in which Kemsley was accused of abandoning the animal.

When All About the Real Housewives asked Grammer about whether or not her co-stars would shun her for supporting Vanderpump, Grammer admitted she was unsure.

“I don’t know,” she replied.

While Grammer may be unsure of how her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars will react to her closeness to Vanderpump, Kyle Richards assured the outlet earlier this week that she would never end her friendship with Grammer over her friendship with Vanderpump.

During an interview with Page Six last month, Grammer opened up about her relationship with Vanderpump and said she chose to support her in Las Vegas because the restaurateur was “very supportive” of her after she lost her family home in Malibu to the Woolsey Fire last November.

“She’s been awesome with me this year,” Grammer explained. “We both have lost in our life. I lost my assistant who was with me for over 22 years and it’s like family to me. She, unfortunately, lost her brother. So she helped me, coach me through the grieving process.”

