Beth Chapman Looks Happy And Healthy In Adorable New Photo Following Scary Emergency Procedure

Little friends are the best friends, just ask Beth Chapman!

As she continues her courageous battle with cancer, the reality star has still been sharing photos on her Instagram account to try and make the best of things during this tough time. While she usually posts photos of inspirational quotes or pictures with her husband, she sometimes brings new little friends into the mix — just like she did yesterday.

In her most recent Instagram photo, Beth looks as happy, healthy, and as beautiful as she can be as she holds an adorable little girl in her lap — who she says helps to “fill a void” for her since she doesn’t get to see her own grandkids very often. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star wears her long, blonde locks down and curly as she poses for the photo with a smile on her face. Her little friend looks equally as happy as Beth since she’s also sporting a grin from ear to ear.

So far, the adorable little photo has earned Beth a ton of attention with over 23,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to wish Beth well in her cancer battle while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful she looks in this particular snapshot.

“Woman I don’t know how you do it, but your strength is inspiring! You look beautiful and your lil lady is a doll,” one follower commented.

“Family isn’t always blood, but often who we and they need. Sweet moments!”

“She so loves to laugh and spend time with you. To tell you all her stories and get the best tickles in town,” the little girl’s mom wrote. “You are family to us. She is snuggling her little bear from you right now. She said you are her best friend.”

It’s nice to see that Beth is able to enjoy a little fun time for herself, and she still appears to be incredibly happy amid her cancer battle. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Beth was hospitalized over the weekend due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs. An emergency procedure was performed to alleviate the pressure and luckily, the procedure went very well.

Shortly after being hospitalized, Beth was released and was able to go back to her home in Hawaii and rest. As fans know, Beth has been battling cancer for quite some time following her diagnosis with stage 2 throat cancer in 2017. After about 11 months in remission, Beth’s cancer returned and she went to the hospital to remove another mass before it was determined that the cancer had spread.

For now, Beth continues to fight her battle and luckily for her, she has millions of fans who are with her every step of the way.