‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Opens Up About Wedding With Husband Aaron, Charlie Sheen’s Role In Her Life

Denise and Aaron planned their wedding in just 48 hours.

Denise Richards is dishing on her September 2018 wedding.

During an interview with New Zealand’s Stuff, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who was seen marrying husband Aaron Phypers on the show’s ninth season, said that planning her wedding in just 48 hours wasn’t as stressful as many would have guessed and admitted her quick planning actually “[alleviated] a lot of stress.”

“I think that planning a wedding can sometimes be stressful for couples, especially if they plan it six months, a year or two out… At the end of the day, in my opinion, it should be focused on the couple and your love, and not what kind of plate and what colour your linens are going to be,” she explained.

According to Richards, the details of her big day didn’t really matter and when it came to something going wrong, she wasn’t concerned. After all, things can happen but at the end of the day, all that matters is the love she shares with Phypers and their marriage.

Prior to Richards marrying Phypers, she was married to Charlie Sheen, and the former couple shares two daughters, 15-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola.

Although Sheen wasn’t present during Richards’ wedding to Phypers, the reality star and actress said she invites him “to things the kids are involved with” and would have loved to have him there on her special day.

Also during her interview with Stuff, Richards opened up about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, and Dorit Kemsley, and said the women were “very strong” and that they would be her “lifelong friends.”

“No matter what’s going on with them – tiffs and little things – they still come together and support one another,” she said.

Richards joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last summer after previously being seen on the show in cameo roles and so far, she’s steered clear of the ongoing drama surrounding Kemsley and her dog. As viewers have seen, the majority of the season has been based around allegations aimed at Vanderpump which suggest the restaurateur leaked a negative story about Kemsley’s decision to give away a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs.

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.