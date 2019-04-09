Criss Angel Headed To Broadway With Limited Run ‘Mindfreak’ Show

Illusionist and creator of the wildly popular Mindfreak stage show Criss Angel is headed to Broadway as part of a series of shows titled In Residence on Broadway that will run this summer at the iconic Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Angel’s one-week show was recently announced and will run from July 2-7 in a series of shows titled Criss Angel Raw—The Mindfreak Unplugged, reported Broadway.

“Mindfreak started in 2001 in the heart of Times Square, the WWE basement, and now to be back home in New York with my all-new show Raw, playing in a storied Broadway theater where Doug Henning once performed, is a dream come true,” said Angel in a statement reported by Broadway.

Doug Henning was a legendary magician popular in the 1970s and was the star of Broadway’s The Magic Show, Merlin, and Doug Henning’s World of Magic, reported Playbill.

Angel has been a featured illusionist in Las Vegas with the spectacular stage shows Criss Angel Mindfreak, Criss Angel Believe, and Mindfreak LIVE. The production promises Angel’s unusual and astonishing street magic, mentalism, and some of his most iconic illusions, although it was not determined just which will be featured during his Broadway run, reported Playbill.

Newsday reported that Long Island native Angel is happy to be back on the East Coast and sharing his talents with New York audiences after making his home base on the West Coast for many years.

Newsday reported that in a press release, Angel stated that the new stage show is very different from the larger-scale version he performs in Vegas.

“It’s intimate,” he said in a statement, “and reveals a different side of me — while, of course, still blowing your mind.”

Angel, whose real name is Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos, is also known for his charitable contributions. The illusionist is particularly in tune with the needs of children’s charities. His own charitable foundation called the Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation (formerly Believe Anything Is Possible) puts 100 percent of all donations back into to the foundation which helps with childhood cancer research and treatment. The foundation was renamed after his son Johnny was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 2. Johnny is now 4-years-old and cancer-free.

Angel and wife Shaunyl Benson welcomed their second child, a son named Xristos Yanni, in January 2019.

His official website noted that Angel received the first American Cancer Society Compassionate Heart Award, honoring community leaders who serve as role models for others.

This summer residency will also include other acts in a limited-run capacity at the same theater. The following artists are also stars of In Residence on Broadway shows: Morrissey (May 2-11), Yanni (May 28-June 2), and Regina Spektor (June 20-26). Additional artists through July will be announced at a later date.

Ticket sales for Criss Angel-The Mindfreak Unplugged are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Ticketmaster.com.