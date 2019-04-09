Alex Rodriguez Reveals Fiancee Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Superpower’

A-Rod can't stop gushing over JLo.

Alex Rodriguez is no stranger when it comes to gushing over fiancée Jennifer Lopez, and he’s proved once again that he’s not afraid to show off his love for the singer and actress in a new interview with The New York Times. The baseball superstar had some sweet words to say about his wife-to-be while chatting with the outlet, as he revealed what he considers to be her “superpower.”

Sweetly gushing over JLo, A-Rod told the publication that he’s “never met anyone who’s more honest” than the mom of 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, before calling her “so authentic and genuine.”

He then opened up how in awe he is of the “Medicine” singer, whom he’s been dating for just over two years and proposed to during a trip to the beach while vacationing together in the Bahamas back in March.

“It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend,” Alex said of the superstar while speaking with the outlet, admitting that her many talents come together to form her impressive “superpower.”

“How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that’s her superpower,” Rodriguez then said of Lopez in the new interview.

But this is far from the only time the father of two has gushed over Jennifer, and the Second Act singer hasn’t exactly been shy about going public with her love for her man, either.

Back in October, JLo shared some sweet words about A-Rod while speaking to E! News where she described her relationship with the athlete as being “beyond [her] wildest dreams.”

“It’s been something beyond my wildest dreams to have a partner who is so supportive and loving and really, really loves what I do and doesn’t try to squash me in anyway but tries to always raise me up,” Lopez told the site of how the star supports her and cares for her, just a few months before Rodriguez popped the question.

“There’s just something about having that type of love and support that makes you soar and that’s what I think we try to be for each other and I just feel so lucky,” she then added at the time.

More recently, Jennifer spoke out about her engagement in another new interview, where she admitted that she was actually pretty “wary” about heading down the aisle again after previously being married three times before.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, Lopez admitted during a SiriusXM interview that she only really knew after being with Rodriguez for around a year that she was open to the idea of marriage once again. She confessed that she was a little reserved, to begin with, and was spending much of her time in the early days sussing out the relationship because everything with Alex “just seemed too perfect too soon.”

The star also shared that she had no idea that her now-husband-to-be was going to get down one knee during their romantic getaway, but said that they both knew it was the right time when he proposed on March 9.

Speaking during an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest recently, Jennifer said that neither she nor Alex’s children knew the proposal was coming ahead of time. She also revealed that they’re currently in the process of setting a date for their walk down the aisle.